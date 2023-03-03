Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.568

Misc
- Changing the resource icon size in the menu will now update the size of the icons as you change it
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug in multiplayer where an eliminated player could hang the game for the remaining players
- Fixed an issue where you could click a Citizen token behind a card in your hand
- Fixed an issue where resource overlay icons could show up on top of the fog of war
- Resolved most issues with the resource overlay not updating on events
Thanks everyone!
Changed files in this update