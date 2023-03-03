 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hexarchy update for 3 March 2023

Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.568

Share · View all patches · Build 10681355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Misc
  • Changing the resource icon size in the menu will now update the size of the icons as you change it
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug in multiplayer where an eliminated player could hang the game for the remaining players
  • Fixed an issue where you could click a Citizen token behind a card in your hand
  • Fixed an issue where resource overlay icons could show up on top of the fog of war
  • Resolved most issues with the resource overlay not updating on events

Thanks everyone!

Changed files in this update

Hexarchy-Win64 Depot 1356811
  • Loading history…
Hexarchy-Mac Depot 1356812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link