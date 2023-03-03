Additions
- Added Alliances tab to Statistics, which displays all active alliances in order of size
- Added Alliance Map Mode, which easily shows all the active alliances
- Added more Alliance name types
- Added a Terrain Mask toggle to Map Editor, which makes painting special terrain much easier
- Added small info bubble next to saves and scenarios that show the game version they were created on. Won't affect anything currently but will be useful if problems occur.
Bugfixes & Improvements
- Updated kingdom and empire rank thresholds to be more balanced around different map sizes
- Improved Statistics performance
- Fixed names, crossings and terrain not being displayed in scenario editor if disabled during gameplay
- Fixed statistics not updating if editing nations while paused
- Fixed camera turning upside down if zooming during a lag spike
- Fixed few tooltips
Changed files in this update