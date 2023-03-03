 Skip to content

Ages of Conflict: World War Simulator update for 3 March 2023

v2.0.6

Build 10681337

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Additions
  • Added Alliances tab to Statistics, which displays all active alliances in order of size
  • Added Alliance Map Mode, which easily shows all the active alliances
  • Added more Alliance name types
  • Added a Terrain Mask toggle to Map Editor, which makes painting special terrain much easier
  • Added small info bubble next to saves and scenarios that show the game version they were created on. Won't affect anything currently but will be useful if problems occur.
Bugfixes & Improvements
  • Updated kingdom and empire rank thresholds to be more balanced around different map sizes
  • Improved Statistics performance
  • Fixed names, crossings and terrain not being displayed in scenario editor if disabled during gameplay
  • Fixed statistics not updating if editing nations while paused
  • Fixed camera turning upside down if zooming during a lag spike
  • Fixed few tooltips

