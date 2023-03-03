 Skip to content

The Bathhouse | 地獄銭湯 update for 3 March 2023

Update 2.06

Build 10681291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the save system

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this issue.

-セーブシステム修正

この問題によりご迷惑をおかけしましたことをお詫び申し上げます。

