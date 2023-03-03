Patch notes EA 1.0.3 (aka: The Magnetic x VanWol update)

Master and SFX sounds can now be changed properly in Options.

Increased timer for Intro level.

Fixed UI issues on pause menu.

Improved takedowns.

Tweaked UI to make more elements more readable/easy to understand.

Fixed weapon firing while pressing dialog skip button.

Fixed cut scene issues.

Fixed small exploit where players could kill repelling enemies before they touch the ground.

Fixed double jump issues on first levels.

Reworked Bow Area so players can notice the weapon better.

Fixed stealth kills animation/behaviour issues. Enemies will now detect players instantly, on later levels, when they come too close.

Fixed issues when reloading.

Increased range for melee weapons.

Small tutorial for hacked robot.

Adjusted level bounds.

Small level tweaks.

Made easier to loot wood components.

Main character will clean its blood a bit when picks health. No longer "if you just want to get clean, just die".

Thanks to The Magnetic Cat and shout out to @VanWol for such comprehensive list of bugs. While not particulary game-breaking, is important to keep players frustration to a minimun. This is an ongoing work to have a very polished product that we, as developers, could be proud of.

Also thanks everyone for the continued support. Remember to let us know any bugsyou may encounter!

We will continue towards Localization, for multiple language support and Keyboard/gamepad rebinds.