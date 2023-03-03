The All Abilities Bonus Levels Update

This update includes Music optimization. Load optimization. Graphics optimization. A new and better coin usage mechanic. And, ..... 🥁 ...... BONUS LEVELS.

Anyone can access the bonus levels that have obtained a checkpoint coin by getting all the checkpoints in at least one story level.

Accessible through the Upgrades Shop.

Rory's Swamp Bonus Level:

Floating swamp balls, spike shells, swamp terrain, Lilly pad jumping, and all sorts of stuff that will put your reflex to the test!!!

Mystic Maze:

A long glowing maze full of color that requires well timed shrink drive and reflexes.

Scotty's Wild Run:

A very very difficult Voltanis scene bonus level with bizarre floating platforms going randomly all over. It also has tiny hill jumps in lava, and giant spire dodging.

Bonus Levels should be fun for Veteran players to get a new challenge and Wonderful for new players or people just starting to explore planet surfer to dip their toes a little further into how the game will play once they progress past some of the early levels.

Players can use all the abilities in the bonus levels even if they haven't unlocked them yet and can enjoy the game mechanics of jumping, phase dashing, slowing time (which haha yeah has consequences some times), and maybe even figuring out that you sorta can get an extra jump in some times when you slightly brush against a wall and we like that.

You now must unlock 15 checkpoint tokens to use the skin shop.

You get 5 checkpoint tokens for beating any bonus level for the first time.