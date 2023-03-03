- Fixed the bug that caused incorrect display of fixed income and cost.
- Fixed the bug that allowed consecutive upgrades when upgrading titles.
- Added more resolution options.
- Fixed the bug that caused holiday discounts to fail in certain cases.
- Fixed the bug that displayed question marks for some selected random events.
- Reduced the difficulty of achieving the "Fate Choice" achievement.
- Fixed the bug that prevented heirlooms from affecting new family members.
- Fixed the bug that prevented some random events from being closed.
- Fixed the bug that caused incorrect display of total commission after business battles.
中华一商 update for 3 March 2023
V1.1.2-PATCH7 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
