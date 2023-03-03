 Skip to content

中华一商 update for 3 March 2023

V1.1.2-PATCH7 update

Build 10681212 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the bug that caused incorrect display of fixed income and cost.
  2. Fixed the bug that allowed consecutive upgrades when upgrading titles.
  3. Added more resolution options.
  4. Fixed the bug that caused holiday discounts to fail in certain cases.
  5. Fixed the bug that displayed question marks for some selected random events.
  6. Reduced the difficulty of achieving the "Fate Choice" achievement.
  7. Fixed the bug that prevented heirlooms from affecting new family members.
  8. Fixed the bug that prevented some random events from being closed.
  9. Fixed the bug that caused incorrect display of total commission after business battles.

