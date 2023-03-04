Hello all!
There were a few pesky issues especially with Serrano's movement that I've fixed in this patch along with some other things found by the community.
Thanks for your support and for playing Kainga!
Here's the patch notes:
Patch 1.0.17
Fixes:
- Fixed Hollow Bricks to work correctly
- Fixed the inspiration spawning on Greenleaf and Darkwood
- Fixed the bug where you got Karma when losing
- Fixed a bug when commanding units to bridges in the Towers
- Fixed Serrano’s movement
- Serrano can properly enter vehicles
- Added a bunch of community translations
- Pressing a control group button again will move the camera to your group
- Fixed the rickshaw’s wheel movement direction
- Fixed the coloring and selection circles of land transports
- Fixed the rickshaw’s movement twitching on elevations
- Fixed an issue with floating reeds from the Stone Chariot on Ice Ridge
- Fixed some floating gear and other spawns
Thanks all, until next time!
- Kainga Dev
