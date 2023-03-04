Share · View all patches · Build 10681185 · Last edited 4 March 2023 – 10:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello all!

There were a few pesky issues especially with Serrano's movement that I've fixed in this patch along with some other things found by the community.

Thanks for your support and for playing Kainga!

Here's the patch notes:

Patch 1.0.17

Fixes:

Fixed Hollow Bricks to work correctly

Fixed the inspiration spawning on Greenleaf and Darkwood

Fixed the bug where you got Karma when losing

Fixed a bug when commanding units to bridges in the Towers

Fixed Serrano’s movement

Serrano can properly enter vehicles

Added a bunch of community translations

Pressing a control group button again will move the camera to your group

Fixed the rickshaw’s wheel movement direction

Fixed the coloring and selection circles of land transports

Fixed the rickshaw’s movement twitching on elevations

Fixed an issue with floating reeds from the Stone Chariot on Ice Ridge

Fixed some floating gear and other spawns

Thanks all, until next time!

- Kainga Dev