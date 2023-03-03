v.1.3 - Patch Notes

Updates have been made to improve the playing environment and fix bugs.
Please refer to the following patch notes:
● Playing environment
- Adjusted background light brightness
- Modified to pause when inventory and inspection UI are activated
- Adjusted the location where police is created away from the player when connecting the game
- Fixed screen shaking when player breathes
- Adjusted initial location of police appearance
- Adjusted police patrol route
- Adjusted the Watchman's attack range
- Adjusted player stamina by difficulty level
- Adjusted some object interaction range
- Adjusted enemy AI balance
● Bug
- Fixed a bug where key item could be obtained through a gap in cookie house
- Fixed a bug where interaction button was exposed in connecting corridor
- Fixed a ghost AI patrol bug
● Etc.
- Changed the Watchman appear cutscene as skippable
- Added BGM volume option and adjusted sound balance
Changed depots in qroad branch