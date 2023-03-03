Icarus Week Sixty Five Update | See our Roadmap for future Icarus features

This week we’re sharing some of our plans for the future of Icarus plus adding several Quality of Life features that you, our player community, have suggested.
By sharing our development Roadmap for Icarus, you can see what features and new systems to expect over the next year and more in addition to our regular weekly updates.
This week we’ve also added several helpful tools such as a Search Bar for the Tech Tree, Pinnable Compass Marks and a Add to Stacks button.
This Week’s QoL Improvements
In this week’s update we have added several popular Quality of Life suggestions that you have submitted via our Feature Upvote tool.
- We’ve added search bars to the Talent, Blueprint, Workshop and Mission screen which will highlight any item searched for
- We’ve added an ‘Add to Stacks’ inventory button which adds whatever items are in the player's inventory into any container if they match an item already present in the container
- We’ve added ‘Compass Mark’ pins to the compass which can be placed on the map, making it easier to navigate
- Fixed ‘Fog of War’ so it is correctly saved locally during multiplayer games
- Screws and Nails will now show how many will be crafted in the tooltip
- Added the ability to search for icons when adding text or icons to small wooden signs
Roadmap
Icarus has become well-known for producing weekly updates, which we’ve done every week for over a year. While this has helped to improve the game consistently, add new game modes and add fresh content, it has lead to many players asking for more visibility about what to expect in future.
Here is our Development Roadmap highlighting the key features and new systems we plan to add to Icarus over the next one to two years.
We have ambitious plans for these new features and plan to invest more time into them than a typical weekly update. We expect to release these as bigger patches containing several new features every 2-3 months.
Naturally, we expect you’re hungry for details and we’ll share more in weekly posts and on Discord closer to release. The first three features (which we’ve already begun work on) are a Fishing system, a Bestiary system and Achievements. You can read more about them below.
These larger feature updates will contain new content, large re-balances and substantial improvements that we’ll be able to spend more time refining, finalizing and polishing internally before release. This will let us deliver complete features in their best form rather that splitting them up over several weeks, a win for the players and our team.
Generally, these updates will take between 2-3 months with flexibility if needed. The Roadmap itself might change based on feedback, too.
What About Weekly Updates?
In addition to the large milestone updates detailed above, we will continue to publish Weekly Updates. Each week we will continue to add things such as new items, optimizations, Dedicated Server improvements, missions, bug fixes and translations. These will not contain the larger pieces of content being retained until the milestone updates, but we want to get things like bug fixes and optimizations out to players at a much higher frequency we’re known for and this gives us a mechanism to continue to do so._
'Galileo'
The first of these larger patches we have codenamed 'Galileo', we expect it to be ready in 2-3 months. We plan on having a section with information about the work on this patch during in each of these weekly updates. So make sure to check the patch notes weekly as we talk about the next upcoming features from the roadmap (and some that aren't) that will be included in Galileo.
New Frontiers DLC - Under Development
Those of you who read the Future Content section of our weekly Changelog have seen that we’ve also been working away on the next chapter of Icarus. This is completely separate and in addition to the Roadmap published above.
Icarus: New Frontiers will feature a new map, new biomes, new creatures and missions that continue the story of what happened on Icarus. It will be paid DLC and we’ll announce more details soon.
We’re really excited how the features unveiled on the Roadmap will deepen and expand Icarus. We believe the adjustment in the cadence to have larger patches as well as weekly updates is the right move for Icarus and for the community.
We truly value your support and feedback, so keep sharing your thoughts with us on Discord and Feature Upvote.
Thank you for playing Icarus.
Best regards,
The Icarus Team
Changelog v1.2.40.108280
New Content
- Added ability to search for icons when customising wooden signs
- Map Icons are now displayed on compass by default.
- Compass icons will share the same icon as the map-space counterpart but this can be overridden in D_MapIcons.
- Can set MaxCompassDisplayDistance (D_MapIcons) to have compass icons fade out after a certain distance
- Made compass function that checks for map icon updates more performant.
- Added Tusk to Crushed Bone recipe to Material Processor
- Add the ability to search and highlight talents in blueprints, player, prospects and outposts
- Add the ability to search and highlight talents in the workshop
- Fix for fix for crash after running out of reconnection retries
- Map exploration fog is now used with open world prospects
- Added more logging to track the cause of bad voxel states on dedicated servers
- Minor visual tweaks to search bar
- Add button to containers (UMG_Chest) that transfers all items in players inventory of the same type of items already in the destination inventory
- When items are transfered to a destination inventory with 'transfer like' button, sort the destination inventory by tag
- Change the label on 'Transfer Like' button to 'Add To Stacks'
- Hide the search filter from UMG_Sort. Users assume it is related to new talent searching and will search the inventory
- Added compass icons for other players
- Adjusting Search Bar locations and widget visuals so its clearer
- Permit 'Add To Stacks' button on processors
Fixed
- Renaming 'Metal Miner' -> 'Iron Miner' to better reflect its effect
- Fixed bug where compass icons wouldn't show up if they were using the default colour
- Fixed issue where compass icon visibility wasn't updated to the correct state if the linked map icon hadn't been rendered yet.
- Dropship map icon now waits for valid ownership before initialising, and is only initialised on the local owner
- Fixed Dynamic Collect mission not stopping audio for clients when the ID tag is collected
- Explored map fog is now correctly loaded on clients. This data is now moved into the appropriate PlayerData folder on load and should then be backed up by cloud saves
- Fixed rare crash caused by invalid building pieces on dedicated servers
- Fixed issue that would cause log spam during tutorial mission on dedicated servers
- DYNAMIC missions: Slightly reduced maximum range of all missions, further reduced this range on harder difficulties.
- DYNAMIC Grow, Mine and Tools missions: Greatly reduced spawn range of mission collection pods
- Updated Dynamic Collect mission method for stopping audio
- Fixed bug where fully destroyed items weren't being repaired by repair bench
- Added new SpawnCaveVariant check box to BP_DeepOreDepositSpawn to allow manually switching to cave-type ore deposit
- Removed the option to salt spoiled food items at the salting bench.
- Updated Salting Station UI text for Food Already Salted to say Food Salted and show as a warning instead of an error
- Moved Flatbread Dough T4 placement to Marble Kitchen Bench instead of Chemistry bench as it is a food item
- Update experience event text for skinning a Jaguar to correctly say Jaguar instead of Cougar
- DYNAMIC Collect: Fixed Dead Prospector in-world tooltip not appearing until after the tags are collected
- Thumper event duration now updates dynamically during fight, meaning voxels mined while event is underway (or paused) contribute to overall event duration
- LandShark now has a maximum distance it can travel when deciding on a new combat target, should prevent cases where players are killed by LandShark and it teleports to the player's bed when they respawn (provided player's bed isn't within maximum target distance).
- Fixed LandShark not being able to find valid emerge locations within some larger caves
- Fixed bug where IsOpenWorld bool on IcarusGameStateSurvival wasn't being set correctly
- Added additional logging to voxels to identify issues
- Player dropship spawn points now prefer flatter areas
- Fixed bug where new missions wouldn't automatically have a difficulty selected on the UI. Open World / Outposts now use 'Medium' as their default selected difficulty
- Fix an issue with salted food spoil duration reverting to non spoiled duration when a stacked salted food item is consumed from the hotbar
- Fix an issue with search talents highlight where an exact match did not highlight (search is fuzzy)
- Fix Take All button is no longer visible on corpses etc (broken only in experimental)
- Removed stats on Polar Bear cubs that were incorrectly copied over from standard Bears; Polar Bear Cubs can no longer mine voxels or cause deep wounds
- Remove the 'Fuzzy Search' when highlighting, instead use an exact match (longer search strings mean more false positive)
- When searching player talents and blueprint talents are searched for highlighting, include the tooltip description in the search.
- Fixed Visibility on the Prospect Widgets so that players can select them when searching
- Tweaked visual of Player/Blueprint talent highlight
- Fix an issue where outposts were not selectable when highlighted by search (experimental branch only)
- Tweaked visual of remaining talent search highlights
- Made wooden sign icon search less fuzzy, slightly increased visibility of player talent widget search highlight
Future Content
- Quick cleanup pass on folder structure for Olympus. Moving 2000 assets out of the root folder and into organized subfolders
- Adjustments to new biomes cave entrances volumes and new biome caves ambiences
- Added music track state change trigger component which can be added to world or quest objects to trigger track state parameters on music tracks in their group
- Set Up More Shots For Trailer DLC
- Added Updated Volcanic Level for Cinematic Shots, DLC Trailer
- Adding exotic tree device start audio and event and notify
- Removed various empty references from the tundra sapling and bush destructible meshs
- Generated and cleaned up splines for lava lakes/rivers in P2 LC Area on Purple,DLC
- Set music quest conditions to only replicate to owner
- Test event for new music
- Build fix for previous commit
- Renaming fmod parameter to fix previous commit
- Fixed Burnt Dead Prospector blueprint having errornous cube mesh added
- Added ITM_SW_Mushroom_Shelf_A
- Geothermal banks - material edits, fixed incorrect texture saturation, adjusted sulfur texture to reduce tiling
- LC Terraces - material adjustments, added terrace rocks 03-07 for bottom of pool
- Consistency pass on Cave mesh shadow settings. Ensured roof/wall meshes and large meshes cast Far Shadows and that all cast Contact Shadows
- Modify CavePrefab logic to take Shadow settings from source mesh and apply them to processed Cave mesh to ensure not every cave mesh has blanket applied shadow settings which are costly and may not provide best visual outcomes
- fixed incorrect navmesh settings on LC Cliffs 12-16, Lrg_08, RiverCliffs
- fixed incorrect navmesh settings on Cliff_04, Cliff_11 (GL, SW, TU variants)
- Adding exotic tree device gripper events, arm events and rotating events and all anim notifiers. Yet to be tested in game
- Added Spines to the Lava Rivers in purple quad, Prometheus
- Added LODs to Volcano mesh
- Added LODs to glacier mesh
- Set Up Lava Hunter Shot For Trailer & Added Rocks to Deep Water Swamp on Green/Blue/Yellow Quad, DLC Map
- Updated shadow geometry for Prometheus
- Added several assets for Wood Buildable Rework Investigation
- Force save on Terrain016 to trigger build of level assets to test cave changes (CL 107887)
- Added spline points and terrace rocks in geothermal pools, cleaned up lava river splines in pt2, Purple, DLC
- Added ITM_Salt
- Fixed LOD materials on MACTOP_05 (SW, GL, TU variants)
- Adjusted color of MI_Water_SulfurPool_02
- Adding in exotic plant harvest sounds and event and blueprint info
- Adding ice borer events, ice crack audio and adding to the blueprint
- Removed Large Water Flow Points and Fixed Edge Splines On Lava Rivers, Purple Quad, Prometheus
- Added Cave to Grassland & Polish on Green, DLC Map
- Added art asset for T4 aquarium foliage to the project
- Adding obsidian tool pickaxe impact audio event and sounds
- Trailer Sets and Sequencers
- Added ability to trigger dynamic faction missions through T3 communicator device
- Lava Hunter Trailer Shot, Lava Lakes & River Replaced
- Lava River Replaced on Cinematic Level and Edited River Splines on Purple Quad, Prometheus
- Adding obsidian pickaxe data table entry
- Finished up the last of the Lava River Splines on Purple Quad and Cliff pass in the swamp, Prometheus
- Removing extractor sounds from blueprint of exotic tree harvester. Sounds will play off animations when hooked up - not automatically off BP
- Polish Grassland Cave, Add Ferns/Mushroom to Mega Tree Roots/Hollow Trunk & Polish Rock in Deep water Swamp on Green/Blue/Yellow Quad, DLC Map
- Adding obsidion axe audio, events and data table entries
- Adding 16 New Fish items, fish setups and fish spawn zones and adjusted fishing bench recipes
- Added dynamic faction mission UI to T4 communicator device. IcarusGameStateSurvival now has a replicated bool signifying whether or not we're currently playing an Open World prospect
- Adjustments to obsidian axe to balance between other axes
- Adding additional layers to harvest exotic plant to give it slightly more of a point of difference to standard harvestable plants. May adjust after testing in game
- Add actor BP for lavafall base VFX
- Fix physical material setting on sulfur pool material instances so that complex collision queries will correctly see them as water. Fixes incorrect footstep audio on geothermal terraces
- Added art asstes for T4 Aquarium, T3 Aquarium, and T3 Aquarium foliage
- Polish Grassland Cliffs, Fix Deep Ore RVT in Hand Made Caves & Landscape Painting on Green Quad, DLC Map
- Replaced Template Cave, Added Waterfall VFX and General Polish on Purple Quad, Prometheus
- Update to exotic processor loop audio sound
- Adding Base Logic for the Fishing Traps and completing Item Setups
- Adding exotic processor start loop and end audio and events and blueprint implimentation. BP still needs more fine tuning for best playback
- Added destruction assets for T4 and T3 aquariums
- Added ability for EnvQueryTest_BoundsMask to specify a test radius, meaning items can choose to only succeed if the surrounding area is also valid
- Adjustments to exotic processor BP logic and also update to the sound loop
- PRO_Story_5 additional setup
- Implemented basic fishing functionality and fixed bug within the 'catch fish' function where it always returned false
- General clean up around lava biome, added more stalagmites around geothermal pools, Purple Quad, DLC
- Adding Lava Broodling SK mesh and base anim set for implementation
