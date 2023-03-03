Icarus Week Sixty Five Update | See our Roadmap for future Icarus features

This week we’re sharing some of our plans for the future of Icarus plus adding several Quality of Life features that you, our player community, have suggested.

By sharing our development Roadmap for Icarus, you can see what features and new systems to expect over the next year and more in addition to our regular weekly updates.

This week we’ve also added several helpful tools such as a Search Bar for the Tech Tree, Pinnable Compass Marks and a Add to Stacks button.

This Week’s QoL Improvements

In this week’s update we have added several popular Quality of Life suggestions that you have submitted via our Feature Upvote tool.

Roadmap

Icarus has become well-known for producing weekly updates, which we’ve done every week for over a year. While this has helped to improve the game consistently, add new game modes and add fresh content, it has lead to many players asking for more visibility about what to expect in future.

Here is our Development Roadmap highlighting the key features and new systems we plan to add to Icarus over the next one to two years.

We have ambitious plans for these new features and plan to invest more time into them than a typical weekly update. We expect to release these as bigger patches containing several new features every 2-3 months.

Naturally, we expect you’re hungry for details and we’ll share more in weekly posts and on Discord closer to release. The first three features (which we’ve already begun work on) are a Fishing system, a Bestiary system and Achievements. You can read more about them below.

These larger feature updates will contain new content, large re-balances and substantial improvements that we’ll be able to spend more time refining, finalizing and polishing internally before release. This will let us deliver complete features in their best form rather that splitting them up over several weeks, a win for the players and our team.

Generally, these updates will take between 2-3 months with flexibility if needed. The Roadmap itself might change based on feedback, too.

author: _What About Weekly Updates?

In addition to the large milestone updates detailed above, we will continue to publish Weekly Updates. Each week we will continue to add things such as new items, optimizations, Dedicated Server improvements, missions, bug fixes and translations. These will not contain the larger pieces of content being retained until the milestone updates, but we want to get things like bug fixes and optimizations out to players at a much higher frequency we’re known for and this gives us a mechanism to continue to do so._

'Galileo'

The first of these larger patches we have codenamed 'Galileo', we expect it to be ready in 2-3 months. We plan on having a section with information about the work on this patch during in each of these weekly updates. So make sure to check the patch notes weekly as we talk about the next upcoming features from the roadmap (and some that aren't) that will be included in Galileo.

New Frontiers DLC - Under Development

Those of you who read the Future Content section of our weekly Changelog have seen that we’ve also been working away on the next chapter of Icarus. This is completely separate and in addition to the Roadmap published above.

Icarus: New Frontiers will feature a new map, new biomes, new creatures and missions that continue the story of what happened on Icarus. It will be paid DLC and we’ll announce more details soon.

We’re really excited how the features unveiled on the Roadmap will deepen and expand Icarus. We believe the adjustment in the cadence to have larger patches as well as weekly updates is the right move for Icarus and for the community.

We truly value your support and feedback, so keep sharing your thoughts with us on Discord and Feature Upvote.

Thank you for playing Icarus.

Best regards,

The Icarus Team

Changelog v1.2.40.108280

New Content

Added ability to search for icons when customising wooden signs

Map Icons are now displayed on compass by default.

Compass icons will share the same icon as the map-space counterpart but this can be overridden in D_MapIcons.

Can set MaxCompassDisplayDistance (D_MapIcons) to have compass icons fade out after a certain distance

Made compass function that checks for map icon updates more performant.

Added Tusk to Crushed Bone recipe to Material Processor

Add the ability to search and highlight talents in blueprints, player, prospects and outposts

Add the ability to search and highlight talents in the workshop

Fix for fix for crash after running out of reconnection retries

Map exploration fog is now used with open world prospects

Added more logging to track the cause of bad voxel states on dedicated servers

Minor visual tweaks to search bar

Add button to containers (UMG_Chest) that transfers all items in players inventory of the same type of items already in the destination inventory

When items are transfered to a destination inventory with 'transfer like' button, sort the destination inventory by tag

Change the label on 'Transfer Like' button to 'Add To Stacks'

Hide the search filter from UMG_Sort. Users assume it is related to new talent searching and will search the inventory

Added compass icons for other players

Adjusting Search Bar locations and widget visuals so its clearer

Permit 'Add To Stacks' button on processors

Fixed

Renaming 'Metal Miner' -> 'Iron Miner' to better reflect its effect

Fixed bug where compass icons wouldn't show up if they were using the default colour

Fixed issue where compass icon visibility wasn't updated to the correct state if the linked map icon hadn't been rendered yet.

Dropship map icon now waits for valid ownership before initialising, and is only initialised on the local owner

Fixed Dynamic Collect mission not stopping audio for clients when the ID tag is collected

Explored map fog is now correctly loaded on clients. This data is now moved into the appropriate PlayerData folder on load and should then be backed up by cloud saves

Fixed rare crash caused by invalid building pieces on dedicated servers

Fixed issue that would cause log spam during tutorial mission on dedicated servers

DYNAMIC missions: Slightly reduced maximum range of all missions, further reduced this range on harder difficulties.

DYNAMIC Grow, Mine and Tools missions: Greatly reduced spawn range of mission collection pods

Updated Dynamic Collect mission method for stopping audio

Fixed bug where fully destroyed items weren't being repaired by repair bench

Added new SpawnCaveVariant check box to BP_DeepOreDepositSpawn to allow manually switching to cave-type ore deposit

Removed the option to salt spoiled food items at the salting bench.

Updated Salting Station UI text for Food Already Salted to say Food Salted and show as a warning instead of an error

Moved Flatbread Dough T4 placement to Marble Kitchen Bench instead of Chemistry bench as it is a food item

Update experience event text for skinning a Jaguar to correctly say Jaguar instead of Cougar

DYNAMIC Collect: Fixed Dead Prospector in-world tooltip not appearing until after the tags are collected

Thumper event duration now updates dynamically during fight, meaning voxels mined while event is underway (or paused) contribute to overall event duration

LandShark now has a maximum distance it can travel when deciding on a new combat target, should prevent cases where players are killed by LandShark and it teleports to the player's bed when they respawn (provided player's bed isn't within maximum target distance).

Fixed LandShark not being able to find valid emerge locations within some larger caves

Fixed bug where IsOpenWorld bool on IcarusGameStateSurvival wasn't being set correctly

Added additional logging to voxels to identify issues

Player dropship spawn points now prefer flatter areas

Fixed bug where new missions wouldn't automatically have a difficulty selected on the UI. Open World / Outposts now use 'Medium' as their default selected difficulty

Fix an issue with salted food spoil duration reverting to non spoiled duration when a stacked salted food item is consumed from the hotbar

Fix an issue with search talents highlight where an exact match did not highlight (search is fuzzy)

Fix Take All button is no longer visible on corpses etc (broken only in experimental)

Removed stats on Polar Bear cubs that were incorrectly copied over from standard Bears; Polar Bear Cubs can no longer mine voxels or cause deep wounds

Remove the 'Fuzzy Search' when highlighting, instead use an exact match (longer search strings mean more false positive)

When searching player talents and blueprint talents are searched for highlighting, include the tooltip description in the search.

Fixed Visibility on the Prospect Widgets so that players can select them when searching

Tweaked visual of Player/Blueprint talent highlight

Fix an issue where outposts were not selectable when highlighted by search (experimental branch only)

Tweaked visual of remaining talent search highlights

Made wooden sign icon search less fuzzy, slightly increased visibility of player talent widget search highlight

Future Content