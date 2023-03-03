Hey Everyone!
It’s Bruce, the Director of Sun Haven!
I have some great news, Patch 0.8: Events and Romance is now available on Steam! This patch has been in the works for just over 2 months, making it one of our fastest patches to date. We managed to get in a lot of new content, improve upon old features, and add some content that has been highly requested by you all.
There are 4 new seasonal events added to Sun Haven, the Music Festival, Summer Barbeque, Halloween, and Winter Festival. These events offer unique foods, clothes, pets, and furniture sets that you won’t be able to find anywhere else in the game. So, be sure to save up your money before heading into any events, and join in the festivities for some cool rewards!
Wow, these are some spooktastic costumes!
Along with that, Sun Haven just got a bit craftier! It’s been our plan to update Nel’Vari and Withergate to feel more full. So, between all 3 towns, we have added 21 brand-new crafting tables, with hundreds of more items to craft. These new Withergate and Nel’Vari-specific tables use new resources that can only be found in each respective region, and go into new armor pieces, a craftable mount, and more! Now, you can spend the day (or weeks) in the different regions, scouring the forests to find new trees, rocks, and breakable items to score some of these new craftable items.
Also, you should even check the waters around Sun Haven… who knows what new creatures may be lurking beneath the waves.
Ack! Is that a fish or a Fish-sicle?!
Those of you with existing saved games can find the new Withergate and Nel’Vari Crafting Tables for sale at their respective General Stores, while new saves will now start with these tables on their Withergate and Nel’Vari farms. Be sure to check them out for some amazing new recipes!
And all of that is just a taste of what's to come! There is plenty more that we’ve added to this patch - read up on everything new to Sun Haven below!
Patch Summary:
- Summer Music Festival
- Summer Barbecue
- Halloween
- Winter Festival
- Seasonal Event Quests
- Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter Mounts
- Summer, Fall, and Winter Armor Sets
- Spouses Now Move Into the Sun Haven Farm House
- 3rd Spicier Dates
- Updated Romanceable Likes and Dislikes
- Unique Gift Dialogue for all Romanceable Characters
- Birthdays
- Crafting Boss
- Fishing Boss
- Unique Withergate and Nel’ Vari Foragables and Resources
- New and Updated Withergate and Nel’ Vari Crafting Tables
- Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter Sun Haven Fish
- Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter Sun Haven Snaccoons
- Rotating Merchants in Sun haven
- Rebalanced 500+ Items
Sun Haven Patch 0.8:
Seasons:
- 4 New Seasonal Events: Music Festival, Summer Barbecue, Halloween, and Winter Festival
- Event Pets, Furniture Sets, Food, and Clothes
- Updated Seasonal Merchants
- Spring, Fall, and Winter Armor Sets
- Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter Mounts
- Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter Fish in Sun Haven
- Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter Snaccoons in Sun Haven
- Updated all Winter Sun Haven Beach Maps to have snow
- Updated most Winter Buildings to have snow
Romance Update:
- Spouses now move onto the Sun Haven Farm (This only occurs if you have upgraded to a Tier 3 House)
- Before 8 AM and after 8 PM, Players can now knock on people’s doors to turn in quests, ask NPCs to come outside to chat, or ask a romanceable character to go on a date.
- You can now go on a 3rd, spicier, date late at night by knocking on a romanceable character’s door
- Updated Romanceable Likes and Dislikes
- Romancables now have Birthdays, found on the Bulletin Board
- Gifts given to romanceable characters on their birthday give additional hearts
- Romance progress is now based on heart levels and no longer tied to dialogue progression
- Dating can now be initiated after reaching 10 hearts and selecting the new heart button when talking to a romanceable character
- You can now reset your relationship with a character by gifting them a Memory Loss Potion (Purchasable in Town Hall)
Bosses:
- Two Bosses now appear in Summer
- Added Herman the Great White Squid, the Fishing Boss
- Added Hungry Slime, the Crafting Boss
Crafting Update:
- New players will have an Elven Crafting Table placed on their farm.
- Returning players need to purchase their first regional crafting table from the Nel’Vari or Withergate general store
- Withergate and Nel’Vari now have their own sets of forageable items and crafting materials
- Updated Withergate and Nel’Vari farm to now spawn and drop Dead Logs, Dead Stone, Elven Logs, and Elven Stone.
- Added new maps in the Withergate and Nel’Vari forests that densely spawn Hard Deadwood, Heavy Deadstone, Hard Elven Wood, Heavy Elvenstone, and regional forageables
- New players will now have Hard Deadwood, Heavy Deadstone, Hard Elven Wood, and Heavy Elvenstone spawn on their farm
New Crafting Tables:
- Sushi Table
- Fish Grill
- Mana Composter
- Mana Anvil
- Mana Infuser Table
- Tea Kettle
- Elven Loom
- Elven Seed Maker
- Elven Furnace
- Elven Crafting Table
- Elven Juicer
- Recycling Machine
- Monster Composter
- Monster Anvil
- Monster Sushi Table
- Soda Machine
- Monster Loom
- Monster Seed Maker
- Monster Furnace
- Monster Juicer
- Monster Crafting Table
- Updated Composter Recipes
- 200+ New Crafting Recipes, Foods, and Items
Sun Haven Merchants
- Added 3 New Cart Merchants
- Added Kelsey the Animal Product Merchant, Harris the Raw Material Merchant, and Romana the Honey and Jam Merchant
- Most Cart Merchants now rotate every two weeks
Other Changes
- Added dozens of Miscellaneous SFXs
- Fixed various typos
Balance Changes:
- All consumable items re-tuned
Coming Soon:
- Museum
- Player Customization
- More Pets
- UI Update
- Nel’Vari and Withergate Furniture Crafting Tables
- Seasonal Snaccoon Costume Update
Stop inking my farm, Herman!
While we have been wrapping up Patch 0.8, we have also been working on extensive bug fixes and polish that have helped us boost the progress of Patch 1.0. The full release of Sun Haven is arriving on March 10th so stay tuned for more information soon! As per our last update, if you have any suggestions or any remaining bugs, let us know in our Discord!
Good Luck and Have Fun, and we’ll see you on March 10th!
Bruce, Director
Pixel Sprout Studios
