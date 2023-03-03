Hey Everyone!

It’s Bruce, the Director of Sun Haven!

I have some great news, Patch 0.8: Events and Romance is now available on Steam! This patch has been in the works for just over 2 months, making it one of our fastest patches to date. We managed to get in a lot of new content, improve upon old features, and add some content that has been highly requested by you all.

There are 4 new seasonal events added to Sun Haven, the Music Festival, Summer Barbeque, Halloween, and Winter Festival. These events offer unique foods, clothes, pets, and furniture sets that you won’t be able to find anywhere else in the game. So, be sure to save up your money before heading into any events, and join in the festivities for some cool rewards!



Wow, these are some spooktastic costumes!

Along with that, Sun Haven just got a bit craftier! It’s been our plan to update Nel’Vari and Withergate to feel more full. So, between all 3 towns, we have added 21 brand-new crafting tables, with hundreds of more items to craft. These new Withergate and Nel’Vari-specific tables use new resources that can only be found in each respective region, and go into new armor pieces, a craftable mount, and more! Now, you can spend the day (or weeks) in the different regions, scouring the forests to find new trees, rocks, and breakable items to score some of these new craftable items.

Also, you should even check the waters around Sun Haven… who knows what new creatures may be lurking beneath the waves.



Ack! Is that a fish or a Fish-sicle?!

Those of you with existing saved games can find the new Withergate and Nel’Vari Crafting Tables for sale at their respective General Stores, while new saves will now start with these tables on their Withergate and Nel’Vari farms. Be sure to check them out for some amazing new recipes!

And all of that is just a taste of what's to come! There is plenty more that we’ve added to this patch - read up on everything new to Sun Haven below!

Patch Summary:

Summer Music Festival

Summer Barbecue

Halloween

Winter Festival

Seasonal Event Quests

Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter Mounts

Summer, Fall, and Winter Armor Sets

Spouses Now Move Into the Sun Haven Farm House

3rd Spicier Dates

Updated Romanceable Likes and Dislikes

Unique Gift Dialogue for all Romanceable Characters

Birthdays

Crafting Boss

Fishing Boss

Unique Withergate and Nel’ Vari Foragables and Resources

New and Updated Withergate and Nel’ Vari Crafting Tables

Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter Sun Haven Fish

Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter Sun Haven Snaccoons

Rotating Merchants in Sun haven

Rebalanced 500+ Items

Sun Haven Patch 0.8:

Seasons:

4 New Seasonal Events: Music Festival, Summer Barbecue, Halloween, and Winter Festival

Event Pets, Furniture Sets, Food, and Clothes

Updated Seasonal Merchants

Spring, Fall, and Winter Armor Sets

Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter Mounts

Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter Fish in Sun Haven

Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter Snaccoons in Sun Haven

Updated all Winter Sun Haven Beach Maps to have snow

Updated most Winter Buildings to have snow

Spouses now move onto the Sun Haven Farm (This only occurs if you have upgraded to a Tier 3 House)

Before 8 AM and after 8 PM, Players can now knock on people’s doors to turn in quests, ask NPCs to come outside to chat, or ask a romanceable character to go on a date.

You can now go on a 3rd, spicier, date late at night by knocking on a romanceable character’s door

Updated Romanceable Likes and Dislikes

Romancables now have Birthdays, found on the Bulletin Board

Gifts given to romanceable characters on their birthday give additional hearts

Romance progress is now based on heart levels and no longer tied to dialogue progression

Dating can now be initiated after reaching 10 hearts and selecting the new heart button when talking to a romanceable character

You can now reset your relationship with a character by gifting them a Memory Loss Potion (Purchasable in Town Hall)

Bosses:

Two Bosses now appear in Summer

Added Herman the Great White Squid, the Fishing Boss

Added Hungry Slime, the Crafting Boss

Crafting Update:

New players will have an Elven Crafting Table placed on their farm.

- Returning players need to purchase their first regional crafting table from the Nel’Vari or Withergate general store

Withergate and Nel’Vari now have their own sets of forageable items and crafting materials

Updated Withergate and Nel’Vari farm to now spawn and drop Dead Logs, Dead Stone, Elven Logs, and Elven Stone.

Added new maps in the Withergate and Nel’Vari forests that densely spawn Hard Deadwood, Heavy Deadstone, Hard Elven Wood, Heavy Elvenstone, and regional forageables

New players will now have Hard Deadwood, Heavy Deadstone, Hard Elven Wood, and Heavy Elvenstone spawn on their farm

New Crafting Tables:

Sushi Table

Fish Grill

Mana Composter

Mana Anvil

Mana Infuser Table

Tea Kettle

Elven Loom

Elven Seed Maker

Elven Furnace

Elven Crafting Table

Elven Juicer

Recycling Machine

Monster Composter

Monster Anvil

Monster Sushi Table

Soda Machine

Monster Loom

Monster Seed Maker

Monster Furnace

Monster Juicer

Monster Crafting Table

Updated Composter Recipes

200+ New Crafting Recipes, Foods, and Items

Sun Haven Merchants

Added 3 New Cart Merchants

Added Kelsey the Animal Product Merchant, Harris the Raw Material Merchant, and Romana the Honey and Jam Merchant

Most Cart Merchants now rotate every two weeks

Other Changes

Added dozens of Miscellaneous SFXs

Fixed various typos

Balance Changes:

All consumable items re-tuned

Coming Soon:

Museum

Player Customization

More Pets

UI Update

Nel’Vari and Withergate Furniture Crafting Tables

Seasonal Snaccoon Costume Update



Stop inking my farm, Herman!

While we have been wrapping up Patch 0.8, we have also been working on extensive bug fixes and polish that have helped us boost the progress of Patch 1.0. The full release of Sun Haven is arriving on March 10th so stay tuned for more information soon! As per our last update, if you have any suggestions or any remaining bugs, let us know in our Discord!

Good Luck and Have Fun, and we’ll see you on March 10th!

Bruce, Director

Pixel Sprout Studios

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1432860/Sun_Haven/

Discord: https://discord.gg/HvMPETUJcK

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SunHavenRPG

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sunhavenrpg/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sun-Haven-RPG-108956407514643