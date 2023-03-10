Update Ver.EA1.10

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!

Today, we have updated to Ver.EA1.10.



■Characters

Added the playable character Remilia Scarlet.

Note: Can be used in Versus, Network, and Training Mode.

Note: Story chapters involving Remilia will be added at a later date.

■BGM

Added BGM for Remilia.

■Tutorial

Added a tutorial for changing lock-on targets.

Added a section for Accel Spells in the Accel Drive tutorial.

■Network Mode

Password-locked rooms are now supported.

Rooms are now searchable by name.

The player's ID is now saved upon login.

Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat and better network synchronization.

Roadmap



Here are our plans for future updates.

Everything on this roadmap is written according to our current plans. The timing and order of updates may change depending on the development process.

We're planning on adding more characters and features to the game, so please look forward to it!

