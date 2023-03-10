Update Ver.EA1.10

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to Ver.EA1.10.
■Characters
- Added the playable character Remilia Scarlet.
Note: Can be used in Versus, Network, and Training Mode.
Note: Story chapters involving Remilia will be added at a later date.
■BGM
- Added BGM for Remilia.
■Tutorial
- Added a tutorial for changing lock-on targets.
- Added a section for Accel Spells in the Accel Drive tutorial.
■Network Mode
- Password-locked rooms are now supported.
- Rooms are now searchable by name.
- The player's ID is now saved upon login.
Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat and better network synchronization.
Roadmap
Here are our plans for future updates.
Everything on this roadmap is written according to our current plans. The timing and order of updates may change depending on the development process.
We're planning on adding more characters and features to the game, so please look forward to it!
