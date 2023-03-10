 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Valkyrie of Phantasm update for 10 March 2023

Update Ver.EA1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 10680997 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Valkyrie Of Phantasm!
Today, we have updated to Ver.EA1.10.

■Characters

  • Added the playable character Remilia Scarlet.
    Note: Can be used in Versus, Network, and Training Mode.
    Note: Story chapters involving Remilia will be added at a later date.

■BGM

  • Added BGM for Remilia.

■Tutorial

  • Added a tutorial for changing lock-on targets.
  • Added a section for Accel Spells in the Accel Drive tutorial.

■Network Mode

  • Password-locked rooms are now supported.
  • Rooms are now searchable by name.
  • The player's ID is now saved upon login.

Note: We will continue to observe and tweak features for more balanced combat and better network synchronization.

Roadmap


Here are our plans for future updates.
Everything on this roadmap is written according to our current plans. The timing and order of updates may change depending on the development process.
We're planning on adding more characters and features to the game, so please look forward to it!

PLAYISM

Twitter
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page

Changed files in this update

Depot 2015621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link