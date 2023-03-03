Update v0.4.1: Player tooltips, more coach skills

This is a pretty small update, but has a huge impact in quality of life. Now, every player link can be hovered over to reveal a detailed tooltip for the player info from that year, including their stats, awards, overall, and team. You can click on the team or hover over their overall rating to see all attributes too, so there's now a ton of info at your fingertips.

This is particularly useful in pages like the box score, or player stat leaders, or anywhere really.

Additionally, I've added 15 new coach skill badges, which will ensure you always have 8 to select when upgrading your coach, regardless of archetype. These are spread across offense and defense, and are a bit more unique than before. Take a look at some new ones below!

The other notable change includes a bit more realistic NIL spending for CPU teams, so now they can spread their payments out over a couple weeks, so it's a bit less gamey. Otherwise, just a couple bug fixes.

Improvements / changes

Add player details tooltip to all player links (on a delay, so hover and hold to see them)

Add 15 new coach skill badges

Change CPU NIL spending to be spread over multiple weeks

Minor UI changes regarding other tooltips

Bug fixes

Adjust coach of the year assignment

Smarter late game decision making, so teams will go for 2 when it makes a one score game

Thanks for playing! I'm planning for the next update to be more substantial, with some big changes coming to the depth chart and rotations, but may take a couple weeks. So stay tuned!