 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mobmania update for 3 March 2023

Version a.2.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10680974 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's NEW in Version a.2.2.2

General:

  • Various visual tweaks.

Weapons

  • NEW Katana,

Bugs/Misc:

  • Added missing off-screen HUD elements.

Special thanks to the Discord community!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link