Patch 3/3/2023 - LEADERBOARDSSSSS

-Implemented more button icons at the control customization screen to make things clearer.

-Adjusted the post level score-screen buttons so that Respawn is X, same as it is at the pause menu, and Exit is B, which makes more sense.

-Extended the standing land animation to make it more impactful

LEADERBOARDS

-Added leaderboards! The system isn't fully fleshed out yet so I'll need some testing to get all the bugs worked out and expand the system to its final state.

-When you make a record, you'll see a popup in the bottom right alerting you that your score has been uploaded (or failed to upload)

-Press start at the score screen to bring up the leaderboard

-Right now only top 10 of global leaderboards for each level are available

-You can click watch next to any leaderboard entry to watch the replay

-You can click the checkbox next to any leaderboard entry or entries and then click the Race Ghosts button to race them!

Planned leaderboard features:

-Friends leaderboard

-"Original progression" (the powers you'd have at the time in the campaign) vs "Any powers" leaderboards. The current is only "any powers"

-Usernames above replays of other users or their ghosts

Basically going to flesh it out a lot soon, but I figured I'd upload this version with sort of prototype leaderboards for people to try. I will be gone this weekend and home on sunday night or monday, and I'll get to finishing this functionality asap. In the meantime try it out and give me your thoughts or let me know about bugs you find :)