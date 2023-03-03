 Skip to content

Dreadful River update for 3 March 2023

v0.4.123.0

Build 10680899

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.4.123.0 ( March 3 - 2023 )

  • Character land movement controls improved
  • Attack possible while moving on land and directional movement
  • Zoom out when boarding raft
  • target mode wakes up crew at night time again
  • Fixed none responsive melee weapons at times
  • Raft menu responsiveness improved
  • Action menu for land actions introduced to access potion and crew functions
  • New food items added
  • Item tooltip positioning fix
  • Krev now casts spell on raft and not on king
  • Not yet implemented skill menu disabled
  • Several minor level design and graphic fixes

