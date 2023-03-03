v0.4.123.0 ( March 3 - 2023 )
- Character land movement controls improved
- Attack possible while moving on land and directional movement
- Zoom out when boarding raft
- target mode wakes up crew at night time again
- Fixed none responsive melee weapons at times
- Raft menu responsiveness improved
- Action menu for land actions introduced to access potion and crew functions
- New food items added
- Item tooltip positioning fix
- Krev now casts spell on raft and not on king
- Not yet implemented skill menu disabled
- Several minor level design and graphic fixes
Changed files in this update