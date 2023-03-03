 Skip to content

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society update for 3 March 2023

Update - 2023-03-03

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Today, we have a new minor update to address stability issues.

Here's what we've addressed since launch:

  • Fix for no audio for some players. Game should properly use xaudio2_9redist.dll on systems on older Windows 10/11 releases.

  • Fix for the game selecting an unexpected GPU by default for some players.

    • On Windows 10 1803 and later, the game should select the GPU in this order:

      • external GPUs
      • discrete GPUs
      • internal GPUs

    • For older versions, the game should select the GPU by the one with the highest amount of dedicated RAM.

    • In any other case, it will fall back to the original method, based on default initialization.

  • Fixes for crashes related to Alt+Tab and other scenarios in or related to Full Screen mode.

Please report any issues in our Troubleshooting forum.

Thank you for all of the feedback and have a nice weekend!

