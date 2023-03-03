Update - 2023-03-03

Share · View all patches · Build 10680857 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 23:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Today, we have a new minor update to address stability issues.

Here's what we've addressed since launch:

Fix for no audio for some players. Game should properly use xaudio2_9redist.dll on systems on older Windows 10/11 releases.

Fix for the game selecting an unexpected GPU by default for some players. On Windows 10 1803 and later, the game should select the GPU in this order: external GPUs discrete GPUs internal GPUs For older versions, the game should select the GPU by the one with the highest amount of dedicated RAM. In any other case, it will fall back to the original method, based on default initialization.

Fixes for crashes related to Alt+Tab and other scenarios in or related to Full Screen mode.

Please report any issues in our Troubleshooting forum.

Thank you for all of the feedback and have a nice weekend!