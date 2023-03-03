Update - 2023-03-03

Hello everyone!
Today, we have a new minor update to address stability issues.
Here's what we've addressed since launch:
-
Fix for no audio for some players. Game should properly use xaudio2_9redist.dll on systems on older Windows 10/11 releases.
-
Fix for the game selecting an unexpected GPU by default for some players.
-
On Windows 10 1803 and later, the game should select the GPU in this order:
- external GPUs
- discrete GPUs
- internal GPUs
-
For older versions, the game should select the GPU by the one with the highest amount of dedicated RAM.
-
In any other case, it will fall back to the original method, based on default initialization.
-
-
Fixes for crashes related to Alt+Tab and other scenarios in or related to Full Screen mode.
Please report any issues in our Troubleshooting forum.
Thank you for all of the feedback and have a nice weekend!
