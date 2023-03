Share · View all patches · Build 10680793 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 05:09:18 UTC by Wendy

I made another update for the game but bugged and fixed a few things that some people mentioned.

1.0.5 update:

-Fixed interactions with texts overlapping in the sewer section

-Fixed Twitter Logo Button when clicking; will open a link to my Twitter page at the main menu

-Removed cꆂnscꂑꆂus mꂑnꁕ from the gꋫmꍟ

Enjoy the update!

~HBunny