Major Update v1.11 (Mar 3, 2023)

Hi all, this major update contains farming plots, food resource separation, fixes for a few serious bugs and hopefully a small performance boost. Thank you for all that have played the game and especially to those who provided feedback via the Discussion boards or Discord. Changes below...

ADDED:

The food resource has been split and new resources added:

Wheat

Corn

Fish

Strawberries

Wheat Corn Fish Strawberries New building "Plot" for growing crops (Tier 1)

Wheat Mill and Watch Balloon now show radius of effect

Villagers will now eat random food items (no priority)

Villagers will now sometimes display their current thoughts

Achievements "Strawberry Delight", "Golden Harvest", "Kernel King", "Master Angler"

New large island variety

CHANGED:

"Farm" renamed to "Wheat Mill", taking 1 villager, and is now Tier 2

Wheat Mill now boosts up to 8 nearby plots by 2x

Slightly reduced output of the Wheat Mill to balance new food resources

Made the collision boxes of some buildings smaller

Square path is now Tier 1

Background mountain models

FIXED:

Arborist no longer breaks if you manually chop down a tree (for real this time!)

Arborist no longer moves existing trees when moving the building (also for real this time!)

Mass building feature no longer used when moving buildings, causing incorrect building to be selected

Various issues with Snatchers, including a case of a memory leak

PERFORMANCE:

Added LODs to islands, decreasing load on the CPU

If you experience any bugs please report them on the discussions board or my Discord. The demo version of the game has also been updated with all recent changes.

Thanks,

Matt, Red Phoenix Studios.