Patch 1.99D

Hi Everyone,

Just wanted to post a small patch that improves on the Desktop Player side of the game and also little things i noticed in my testing. The game version is now 1.99D!

FPS Changes

added new animations for guns when the player is sprinting forward

fixed issue with FPS players getting snagged in corpses

(I FINALLY FOUND THE REASON!)

Misc Fixes

adjusted the brightness levels of some of the rooms in Map 1

changed the brightness and flooring for Map 2 (convenience store level)

gave some of the "16th Street Hustler" shirtless models black hoodies

there wasn't enough model variation

updated the tattoo textures for the "16th Street Hustler" models

adjusted the pathing and coverpoints in Penthouse level (Map 13)

adjusted the enemy aggression in the Penthouse level (Map 13)

with recent changes to AI, it was causing the whole level to get aggroed, which not only made it really hard, but also increased potential to cause crashes

updated the level pictures (in the mission select screens)

previous patches "audio adjustments" were reverted

it made the character audios too quiet and required players to be too close in order to hear anything

As always...thank you everyone for your support and feedback! Feel free to reach out to me on Discord or in the comments if you find any issues!