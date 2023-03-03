Hotfix: March 2

Changed the point values of bucks in the deer hunts. Currently it was too difficult to climb up the deer hunting point system. Now does give 1 point, button buck 5, spike 7, shooter 10, trophy 15, piebald 25, albino 50. This should make getting skunked a little less severe and a little more palatable.

Changed the money (which was obsolete) in the arcade game to a clock. Clocks drop randomly from shot animals and when picked up will add 3 seconds on to the timer. This will make some of the achievements a little easier to get, though the decision to shoot or run after the timer addition remains with the player.