Public Land Hunter update for 3 March 2023

Hotfix: March 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10680593

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Quail hunting NPCs will no longer shoot birds that aren't on screen.

  • Changed the point values of bucks in the deer hunts. Currently it was too difficult to climb up the deer hunting point system. Now does give 1 point, button buck 5, spike 7, shooter 10, trophy 15, piebald 25, albino 50. This should make getting skunked a little less severe and a little more palatable.

  • Changed the money (which was obsolete) in the arcade game to a clock. Clocks drop randomly from shot animals and when picked up will add 3 seconds on to the timer. This will make some of the achievements a little easier to get, though the decision to shoot or run after the timer addition remains with the player.

