Updated audio through day 4 evening after date with Tricia in the library. There was a bug at the end of the date where you couldn't progress to the scene with Tricia and Elizabeth at their apartment, which may have prevented a threesome scene in the replay gallery from being available. That's now fixed.
Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 3 March 2023
Bug fix and further audio improvements Mar 2nd
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update