 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

White Day2 : The Flower That Tells Lies - EP1 update for 3 March 2023

v.1.3 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10680306 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates have been made to improve the playing environment and fix bugs.
Please refer to the following patch notes:

● Playing environment

  • Adjusted background light brightness
  • Modified to pause when inventory and inspection UI are activated
  • Adjusted the location where police is created away from the player when connecting the game
  • Fixed screen shaking when player breathes
  • Adjusted initial location of police appearance
  • Adjusted police patrol route
  • Adjusted the Watchman's attack range
  • Adjusted player stamina by difficulty level
  • Adjusted some object interaction range
  • Adjusted enemy AI balance

● Bug

  • Fixed a bug where key item could be obtained through a gap in cookie house
  • Fixed a bug where interaction button was exposed in connecting corridor
  • Fixed a ghost AI patrol bug

● Etc.

  • Changed the Watchman appear cutscene as skippable
  • Added BGM volume option and adjusted sound balance

Changed files in this update

Depot 2078041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link