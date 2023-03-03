 Skip to content

Star Survivor update for 3 March 2023

Hot Patch 3/2/23 #2

  • Fixed controller lag issue
  • Possibly fixed fast-mode physics choppiness
  • Slow/frozen/stunned enemies now show a blue color
  • Fixed ion beam having zero/infinite damage ticker
  • Fixed rocket barrage starting targeting area
  • Increased flak cannon fire rate and +1 starting projectile (4)
  • Tied enemy spawner to FPS meter, won't spawn if too slow for now

