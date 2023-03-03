- Fixed controller lag issue
- Possibly fixed fast-mode physics choppiness
- Slow/frozen/stunned enemies now show a blue color
- Fixed ion beam having zero/infinite damage ticker
- Fixed rocket barrage starting targeting area
- Increased flak cannon fire rate and +1 starting projectile (4)
- Tied enemy spawner to FPS meter, won't spawn if too slow for now
Star Survivor update for 3 March 2023
Hot Patch 3/2/23 #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update