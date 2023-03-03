Spring BugFix

Hey Wheeler, the Spring has come!

To make sure your adventures in the Chain of Worlds are free from any hindrances we’ve captured and destroyed a bunch of Bugs.

See you on the bumpy roads of the Univang!

List of changes:

💠 Video fixes for MacOS

💠 Fixes for memory issues

💠 Prevented infinite loop when handing out eLeech if Eleerection is the only cycle left

💠 Prevented "permanent" UI block after using Boot Sector

💠 Window aspect ratio now calculated dynamically

💠 Fixed game crash when trying to use Protractor under some circumstances

💠 Error messages are more informative in certain cases

💠 Fixed game crash when window height is less than 600

💠 Prevented unwanted mouse cursor position changes in certain cases

💠 Fixed texts alignment for game ending screens and items with associated text screens (tabutasks, passengers, poponkas)

💠 Multiple fixes for game chat in multiplayer: init scroll position, alignment, size at different resolutions

💠 Fixed multiplayer chat closing upon any attempts to type

💠 Fixed multiple errors in Mechosoma game mode on Necross

💠 Multiple changes to make working with code easier

We’d like to thank everybody who was working on this update:

devnexen, stalkerg, Fenex, caiiiycuk, Haedes, lpenguin, DileSoft, FeeeeK, XiadaOku

