 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vangers update for 3 March 2023

Spring BugFix

Share · View all patches · Build 10680050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Wheeler, the Spring has come!
To make sure your adventures in the Chain of Worlds are free from any hindrances we’ve captured and destroyed a bunch of Bugs.
See you on the bumpy roads of the Univang!

List of changes:
💠 Video fixes for MacOS
💠 Fixes for memory issues
💠 Prevented infinite loop when handing out eLeech if Eleerection is the only cycle left
💠 Prevented "permanent" UI block after using Boot Sector
💠 Window aspect ratio now calculated dynamically
💠 Fixed game crash when trying to use Protractor under some circumstances
💠 Error messages are more informative in certain cases
💠 Fixed game crash when window height is less than 600
💠 Prevented unwanted mouse cursor position changes in certain cases
💠 Fixed texts alignment for game ending screens and items with associated text screens (tabutasks, passengers, poponkas)
💠 Multiple fixes for game chat in multiplayer: init scroll position, alignment, size at different resolutions
💠 Fixed multiplayer chat closing upon any attempts to type
💠 Fixed multiple errors in Mechosoma game mode on Necross
💠 Multiple changes to make working with code easier

We’d like to thank everybody who was working on this update:
devnexen, stalkerg, Fenex, caiiiycuk, Haedes, lpenguin, DileSoft, FeeeeK, XiadaOku

Leave your feedback and emotions in comments!
Do not forget that Open Source lets you join the game's development.
GitHub: https://github.com/KranX/Vangers

Art for this update: innermars
Steam News by [W]DimON with huge support of Haedes and virosu

Our Community is happy to meet international Vangers.
Right now you can join us here:
Discord (Press the Red Beeb in "Подиш" after joining and after that you can find International Channel)
FB

Changed files in this update

Vangers Universal Depot 264084
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link