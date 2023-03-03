Spring BugFix

Hey Wheeler, the Spring has come!
To make sure your adventures in the Chain of Worlds are free from any hindrances we’ve captured and destroyed a bunch of Bugs.
See you on the bumpy roads of the Univang!
List of changes:
💠 Video fixes for MacOS
💠 Fixes for memory issues
💠 Prevented infinite loop when handing out eLeech if Eleerection is the only cycle left
💠 Prevented "permanent" UI block after using Boot Sector
💠 Window aspect ratio now calculated dynamically
💠 Fixed game crash when trying to use Protractor under some circumstances
💠 Error messages are more informative in certain cases
💠 Fixed game crash when window height is less than 600
💠 Prevented unwanted mouse cursor position changes in certain cases
💠 Fixed texts alignment for game ending screens and items with associated text screens (tabutasks, passengers, poponkas)
💠 Multiple fixes for game chat in multiplayer: init scroll position, alignment, size at different resolutions
💠 Fixed multiplayer chat closing upon any attempts to type
💠 Fixed multiple errors in Mechosoma game mode on Necross
💠 Multiple changes to make working with code easier
We’d like to thank everybody who was working on this update:
devnexen, stalkerg, Fenex, caiiiycuk, Haedes, lpenguin, DileSoft, FeeeeK, XiadaOku
Art for this update: innermars
Steam News by [W]DimON with huge support of Haedes and virosu
