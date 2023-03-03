2023年3月3日服务器维护公告

尊敬的上仙们：
我们将对全区进行停机维护，届时您将无法登陆游戏，维护时间根据实际情况可能会提前或者延后，对您造成的不便，敬请谅解。
维护时间：2023年3月3日10:00-12:00
维护范围：全区
更新内容：
1.优化团购功能：
①调整为全区团购；
②调整团购人数；
③增加团购种类。
2.境界道具商店新增“自定义秘籍”出售。
3.仓库增加两页容量。
4.修正师徒礼包异常的问题。
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
尊敬的上仙们：
我们将对全区进行停机维护，届时您将无法登陆游戏，维护时间根据实际情况可能会提前或者延后，对您造成的不便，敬请谅解。
维护时间：2023年3月3日10:00-12:00
维护范围：全区
更新内容：
1.优化团购功能：
①调整为全区团购；
②调整团购人数；
③增加团购种类。
2.境界道具商店新增“自定义秘籍”出售。
3.仓库增加两页容量。
4.修正师徒礼包异常的问题。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update