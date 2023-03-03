Early Access Release!

Hello!

Today is the day! Today we do our Early Access launch!

Current numbers:

approximately 1000 images

approximately 40 animations

a fairly large number of sound and music files

Future numbers will be substantially larger, hopefully doubling or more the number of animations and images, especially now that we have a dedicated animation machine.

We are aware of a few minor bugs, and rendering errors, though we are not aware of any fatal errors at this time. We will fix these minor errors as our first priority.

We have begun the process of adding in the alignment and choices system, but as of now they have limited functionality, with the notable exception of, "embrace the power," the answer is, yes.

As of update 2 and beyond, we will be adding new and more important choices, that will lead to additional LI's, and a few additional endings.

So yet again... we wish you Happy gaming!