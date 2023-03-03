 Skip to content

Echo update for 3 March 2023

Version Update v1.4.3

Build 10679644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Adjustments]
Wind trap position adjustment for boss fights

[Fixes]
Traps not working properly
Some games bugs

