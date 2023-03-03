 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legends of Idleon MMO update for 3 March 2023

The Elemental Sorcerer Class is Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10679107 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**Elemental Sorcerer is HERE! Look at him go!!

**


• Added Elemental Sorcerer -- 5 new attack talents, 5 new ulility talents!
• Added Elemental Sorcerer Family Bonus: + Talent LV for all talents above Lv.1
• Added +8 storage chests to EVERYONE, for FREE, since were having such a great run here with the positive feedback to Quality improvements and weekly updates! Let the good times roll ~


• Changed plunderous mob spawn chance on Siege Breaker to 2%, when it was previously 1%, and adjusted the guaranteed Plunder Mob to spawn after 40 kills without getting one instead of 90.
• The Wizard talent "Mana Is Life" now gives +% Multikiller per Dmg Tier, instead of +% mana regen.


• Fixed a display issue where the "Combined Obol Shape" would be hidden behind the Quick-Trash Obol button
• Fixed an issue where Cursory Skulls in pet battles would get "stuck" on the screen in High-Performance mode, but only if the skulls were ones transformed from normal attacks via Alchemic pets
• Fixed an issue involving unintentional invisible platforms within The Roots map, which is the one with the Acorn Tower Defence.

_Also on a personal note, I CRUSHED IT TODAY and got a new Benching PR of 245lbs!!! I even took a video as proof which I may post later, but I just wanted to share this W with you guys for anyone whose working on themselves -- hard work does pay off and I'm super stoked about it!! ːcrystalː

With love from your favorite benching dev,
ːreheartːLavaflame2 _

Changed files in this update

Legends of Idleon MMO Content Depot 1476971
  • Loading history…
Legends of Idleon MMO win32 Depot Depot 1476972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link