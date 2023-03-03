The Elemental Sorcerer Class is Now Available!

**Elemental Sorcerer is HERE! Look at him go!!

**



• Added Elemental Sorcerer -- 5 new attack talents, 5 new ulility talents!

• Added Elemental Sorcerer Family Bonus: + Talent LV for all talents above Lv.1

• Added +8 storage chests to EVERYONE, for FREE, since were having such a great run here with the positive feedback to Quality improvements and weekly updates! Let the good times roll ~



• Changed plunderous mob spawn chance on Siege Breaker to 2%, when it was previously 1%, and adjusted the guaranteed Plunder Mob to spawn after 40 kills without getting one instead of 90.

• The Wizard talent "Mana Is Life" now gives +% Multikiller per Dmg Tier, instead of +% mana regen.



• Fixed a display issue where the "Combined Obol Shape" would be hidden behind the Quick-Trash Obol button

• Fixed an issue where Cursory Skulls in pet battles would get "stuck" on the screen in High-Performance mode, but only if the skulls were ones transformed from normal attacks via Alchemic pets

• Fixed an issue involving unintentional invisible platforms within The Roots map, which is the one with the Acorn Tower Defence.

_Also on a personal note, I CRUSHED IT TODAY and got a new Benching PR of 245lbs!!! I even took a video as proof which I may post later, but I just wanted to share this W with you guys for anyone whose working on themselves -- hard work does pay off and I'm super stoked about it!! ːcrystalː

With love from your favorite benching dev,

ːreheartːLavaflame2 _