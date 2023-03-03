Update version 1.2.5

Thank you for using VR MEDIA VIEWER!!

We updated following contents today.

Version 1.2.5

Bug fix :

Fixed a bug in which the controller in the app is fixed to the lower position of the user when the VR controller is lost from the sensor.

Please enjoy!! Thanks!!

About version 1.2.0

In this update (version 1.2.0), we have greatly modified the input system script to prepare for the addition of some functions and support for new devices in the future. We have confirmed that it works properly on a supported VR device, but if you experience a malfunction when playing the application, we would appreciate it if you could reply to this thread. (It would also be helpful to report normal operation.)

In case version 1.2.0 does not work properly, we will reserve the previous version 1.1.9 on the server. If you want to use version 1.1.9, please follow the steps below.

[Steam client software] > [Library] > [VR MEDIA VIEWER (right click)] > [Properties] > [Beta] > [Select the beta... (1.1.9 - Previous version)] > Version 1.1.9 will start downloading

If you want to revert to the latest version, change [Select the beta... (1.1.9 - Previous version)] to [Select the beta... (None)] and the download of the latest version will start.