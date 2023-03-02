 Skip to content

Gunpowder Punk update for 2 March 2023

Small update

Build 10678962

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where dead enemies stayed on the floor blocking player and projectiles
  • Added a marker to show direction to level exit when level is cleared
  • Made changes to Destroy drug containers game mode

