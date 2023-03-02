Small update

- Fixed a bug where dead enemies stayed on the floor blocking player and projectiles
- Added a marker to show direction to level exit when level is cleared
- Made changes to Destroy drug containers game mode
Gunpowder Punk update for 2 March 2023
