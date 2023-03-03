 Skip to content

Pizza Tower update for 3 March 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.311

Patch Notes v1.0.311 · Build 10678738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the "Whoop This!" description to be more accurate.
  • Fixed a crash when exiting at the start of the final phase in the final boss.
  • Fixed an issue where the final boss wouldn't die in the final hit of the first phase sometimes.
  • Fixed an issue where dying at any boss wouldn't reset the per level timer.
  • Fixed an issue where completing the final level using the gate, then completing the final level naturally in another save file would disable some objects and end in an unintended way.

