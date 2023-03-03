We are still with you!

Hello everyone, welcome to the Hentai EroCum development team!

It's been a week since the game's release and we want to thank everyone for supporting our first game - we really appreciate it!

Today we've released a small update that fixes some bugs and also adds the ability to skip and the "shake the picture" mechanic with the "Enter" key. This way, you can go through the puzzle without using your mouse)

Now we're working on increasing the resolution of the images, as well as a new project, which will be much larger and more complex than the usual puzzle - we're learning and want to develop our product.

Also a reminder that there is a poll in the "discussion" section for additional location and 6 new images that will be added for free. At the moment a popular theme is "nurses and hospitals", if you want to suggest your own, we would be very happy to!

Thanks again to everyone who supports us, we really appreciate it!

Have a great day and weekend!