 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Content Creator's Internet Adventure update for 2 March 2023

CCIA MAC SUPPORT UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 10678529 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

To those of you who want the game but are stuck with an apple computer? Well problem Solved! We've just dropped Mac Support for CCIA! So come play on par with your Windows bretherin. You're still technically part of the PC gang after all ;) (as for mobile ports....... they'll be a lot further out due to complications)

Changed depots in macs branch

View more data in app history for build 10678529
Content Creator's Internet Adventure Content Depot 1490331
Content Creator's Internet Adventure Depot Depot 1490332
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link