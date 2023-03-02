To those of you who want the game but are stuck with an apple computer? Well problem Solved! We've just dropped Mac Support for CCIA! So come play on par with your Windows bretherin. You're still technically part of the PC gang after all ;) (as for mobile ports....... they'll be a lot further out due to complications)
Content Creator's Internet Adventure update for 2 March 2023
CCIA MAC SUPPORT UPDATE
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 10678529
Content Creator's Internet Adventure Content Depot 1490331
Content Creator's Internet Adventure Depot Depot 1490332
Changed depots in macs branch