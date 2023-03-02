 Skip to content

Junebug vs. Evil update for 2 March 2023

High Scores!

Junebug vs. Evil update for 2 March 2023

  • Changed "died on night X" to "died on wave X" in the game over screen
  • Added Steam Name to Endless Mode Lobby in preparation for multiplayer
  • Added high scores to Endless Mode Lobby!
  • Set skull totem spawning to be more gradual but increased the cap and lowered the range of missiles
  • Made fog slightly more uncommon
  • Balancing

