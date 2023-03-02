- Changed "died on night X" to "died on wave X" in the game over screen
- Added Steam Name to Endless Mode Lobby in preparation for multiplayer
- Added high scores to Endless Mode Lobby!
- Set skull totem spawning to be more gradual but increased the cap and lowered the range of missiles
- Made fog slightly more uncommon
- Balancing
Junebug vs. Evil update for 2 March 2023
High Scores!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Junebug vs. Evil Content Depot 1667591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update