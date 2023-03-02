What's in this update?

-Fixed bug causing softlock if Keir dies in Chapter 10

Check out RPGFan's lovely review of the game!

Here are a few things they said:

"It is an overall solid SRPG title with a lot of replayability and a powerful storyline that makes you think about what it means to be living....It is heartfelt in the best of ways while also providing an entertaining tactical challenge. SRPG fans looking for more quality titles to peruse in the subgenre could quickly lose themselves for a little while here."

As always, thank you to everyone who's played so far! I'm grateful for your support :)

Yours,

CB