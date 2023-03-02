 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 2 March 2023

02 Mar 23 Early Access Build

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed gold rings not appearing for scenarios with exclamation points in their name.
  • Battle Generator: fixed a bug where manually saving on campaign victory screen and then loading that save would show the wrong # of games/victories.
  • Scenario Editor: added unit attribute Cannot Combine Squads.
  • Scenario Editor: added SSR No Banzai Bonus.
  • Scenario Editor: added setup restrictions Max Three MMC/Hex and Must Be With Team.

Changed files in this update

