- fixed gold rings not appearing for scenarios with exclamation points in their name.
- Battle Generator: fixed a bug where manually saving on campaign victory screen and then loading that save would show the wrong # of games/victories.
- Scenario Editor: added unit attribute Cannot Combine Squads.
- Scenario Editor: added SSR No Banzai Bonus.
- Scenario Editor: added setup restrictions Max Three MMC/Hex and Must Be With Team.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 2 March 2023
02 Mar 23 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
