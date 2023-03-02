 Skip to content

Angry Angry Shark update for 2 March 2023

Update 100

Share · View all patches · Build 10678279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:
-Fixed some bugs in game
-Fixed bug with empty mag RPG when climbing on wall not visually showing correct animation

Pentaculus XP! weekend!
-Any one that plays the game from Friday March 3rd 2023 - Sunday March 6th 2023 will get 5XP!

Changed files in this update

Angry Angry Shark Content Depot 1546931
