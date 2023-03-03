DevBlog 33: Update 1.2

Greetings commanders,
After last month's balance update, we’ve 3 new tank type units to bolster your ranks with, each bringing new utility and abilities to the battlefield. Speaking of which, you can hone your command skills on a new 1v1 map. Furthermore, we have implemented some balance changes and a host of general fixes and improvements.
Now is an excellent time to enter the fray and to celebrate it we’re offering -50% off until March 9th.
Yeoman (Global Risk, slot 4):
Light vehicle with ground to air missile system designed for anti-air superiority.
Can be upgraded with the ability to increase attack range at the cost of becoming immobile.
Rhino (Black List, slot 8):
Heavy tank that is able to enter stealth to ambush prey. With a little patience and preplanning, the Rhino can lie in wait, gaining power that significantly increases the 1st attack dealing that delivers a devastating blow to unsuspecting enemies.
Arachne (New Horizon, slot 5):
Heavy hybrid artillery tank that functions as an anti-air unit. It can be upgraded with the ability to designate a target AoE from long range that will fire at any ground enemy that foolishly enters.
Fight over a critical sector that is divided by the Cheong-Lim Canal. Use the ample high ground to your advantage and secure the numerous choke points as you advance across the map towards your foe.
And now you can enjoy all this for 50% less until March 9th
Black List
- Crocodile: Visual fix to Scorch ability
Global Risk
- Gladiator: Updated material cost to 150
New horizon
- New Horizon units will no longer pick up med kits if they are at max health
- Siren: Singularity ability duration changed back to 5 from 8 seconds
- Icarus: Updated unit speed to 9 from 8.5
- Lycan: Jump ability will no longer freeze when using the jump ability
- Hyperion: Saturation bombing will no longer be interrupted when issuing a movement order
General Fixes
- Improvements to key bindings
- Improved Localization text and fixed issues
- Fixed the kick player functionality in lobby
- Improvements made to rendering of teams with uneven player counts
- Fixed unit info rendering issue
- Max efficiency of workers is now working as communicated by the U.I.
Maps
- Labyrinth: Fixed some of the various art, invisible obstacles and collisions
- Predator: Fixed some of the various art issues
- Blacksite: Various art fixes
Campaign
- Mission 3: Freefall hacking ability behavior fixed on enemy turrets
- Mission 4: Players will no longer get blocked after restarting at the second checkpoint
- Mission 7: Fixed mouse issues occurring after post screen
- Mission 8: Various art fixes
- Mission 9: Behemoth's mass teleport ability will now always unlock when intended
- Mission 13: The scepter properly unloads the units on this mission
Game modes
- Battlelines: Issues with unit spawning have been addressed
- Battlelines: Players can now choose commanders properly after completing a game of Battlelines
For those who love a deep dive and want to completely customize their battlefield experience, here is a guide to the game’s built-in level editor:
https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/CFL_MapMaker_UserGuide_v3.pdf
Be sure to give it a try and share your creations with others on the Steam Workshop! It's a powerful yet accessible tool that goes beyond just level editing.
We have put together a Fan Kit for all your content creator needs - incl. artworks, unit cards, logos etc. here: https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/cfl_fankit.zip
We also have some dedicated assets for streamers like overlays etc. here:
https://landingpages.deepsilver.com/crossfirelegion/cfl_influencer_pack.7z
Right, time to warm up those RTS fingers.
We can't wait to see you take to the battlefields anew and of course, we'll be monitoring your feedback closely as we prepare for future updates. Thanks again and happy gaming,
- The Crossfire: Legion team
