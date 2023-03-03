DevBlog 33: Update 1.2

Greetings commanders,

After last month's balance update, we’ve 3 new tank type units to bolster your ranks with, each bringing new utility and abilities to the battlefield. Speaking of which, you can hone your command skills on a new 1v1 map. Furthermore, we have implemented some balance changes and a host of general fixes and improvements.

Now is an excellent time to enter the fray and to celebrate it we’re offering -50% off until March 9th.

Yeoman (Global Risk, slot 4):

Light vehicle with ground to air missile system designed for anti-air superiority.

Can be upgraded with the ability to increase attack range at the cost of becoming immobile.



Rhino (Black List, slot 8):

Heavy tank that is able to enter stealth to ambush prey. With a little patience and preplanning, the Rhino can lie in wait, gaining power that significantly increases the 1st attack dealing that delivers a devastating blow to unsuspecting enemies.



Arachne (New Horizon, slot 5):

Heavy hybrid artillery tank that functions as an anti-air unit. It can be upgraded with the ability to designate a target AoE from long range that will fire at any ground enemy that foolishly enters.



Fight over a critical sector that is divided by the Cheong-Lim Canal. Use the ample high ground to your advantage and secure the numerous choke points as you advance across the map towards your foe.

Black List

Crocodile: Visual fix to Scorch ability

Global Risk

Gladiator: Updated material cost to 150

New horizon

New Horizon units will no longer pick up med kits if they are at max health

Siren: Singularity ability duration changed back to 5 from 8 seconds

Singularity ability duration changed back to 5 from 8 seconds Icarus: Updated unit speed to 9 from 8.5

Updated unit speed to 9 from 8.5 Lycan: Jump ability will no longer freeze when using the jump ability

Jump ability will no longer freeze when using the jump ability Hyperion: Saturation bombing will no longer be interrupted when issuing a movement order



General Fixes

Improvements to key bindings

Improved Localization text and fixed issues

Fixed the kick player functionality in lobby

Improvements made to rendering of teams with uneven player counts

Fixed unit info rendering issue

Max efficiency of workers is now working as communicated by the U.I.

Maps

Labyrinth: Fixed some of the various art, invisible obstacles and collisions

Fixed some of the various art, invisible obstacles and collisions Predator: Fixed some of the various art issues

Fixed some of the various art issues Blacksite: Various art fixes

Campaign

Mission 3: Freefall hacking ability behavior fixed on enemy turrets

Freefall hacking ability behavior fixed on enemy turrets Mission 4: Players will no longer get blocked after restarting at the second checkpoint

Players will no longer get blocked after restarting at the second checkpoint Mission 7: Fixed mouse issues occurring after post screen

Fixed mouse issues occurring after post screen Mission 8: Various art fixes

Various art fixes Mission 9: Behemoth's mass teleport ability will now always unlock when intended

Behemoth's mass teleport ability will now always unlock when intended Mission 13: The scepter properly unloads the units on this mission

Game modes

Battlelines: Issues with unit spawning have been addressed

Issues with unit spawning have been addressed Battlelines: Players can now choose commanders properly after completing a game of Battlelines



For those who love a deep dive and want to completely customize their battlefield experience, here is a guide to the game’s built-in level editor:

https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/CFL_MapMaker_UserGuide_v3.pdf

Be sure to give it a try and share your creations with others on the Steam Workshop! It's a powerful yet accessible tool that goes beyond just level editing.



We have put together a Fan Kit for all your content creator needs - incl. artworks, unit cards, logos etc. here: https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/cfl_fankit.zip

We also have some dedicated assets for streamers like overlays etc. here:

https://landingpages.deepsilver.com/crossfirelegion/cfl_influencer_pack.7z

Right, time to warm up those RTS fingers.

We can't wait to see you take to the battlefields anew and of course, we'll be monitoring your feedback closely as we prepare for future updates. Thanks again and happy gaming,