v1.10.1 - More of That Jazz

If you don't have time to read, feel free to skip to the sneak preview at the bottom.

First a note: saves created with previous versions will not be recognized in v1.10. If you want to finish a 1.9 save before updating, you can access the old version in the betas labeled "v1.9".

It's been about 2 weeks since release, and the feedback has been absolutely amazing! I've been reading every single review, playthrough video, discussion post, and discord message that I can, and furiously scribbling in my trusty notepad. I then burn those notes, say an incantation, and line after line of c# code starts to fill my screen. Or maybe I just drink a lot of coffee and start typing, it's hard to remember.

A number of balance issues have been addressed. The map generator has bene tweaked significantly to reduce run-ending bottlenecks. They can still happen, but should at least be only smaller portions of the amp rather than multiple screen-spanning hallways that have to be repeated each wave. In particular, the Lava and Maze levels will now have multiple possible paths to the exits instead of a single "solution" to the maze. A number of minions have been tweaked or changed significantly, especially in The Damned clan (who was widely considered to be the weakest at higher difficulties).

Most of all though, people asked for more. More gems, more relics, more minions. Your wish is my command, as they say, so let's start with the gems.

There are now 42 gems total, mostly expanding on the trade-off style of gems, where they buff one or more stats significantly at the expense of a debuff elsewhere, but also included are 7 new gems with unique special abilities. Jet and Amber will help you control aggro on your minions, and the 5 new Legendary gems can add brand new abilities to any minion.

You'll find 6 new relics, all of which are unlocked from the start and mostly fill in the common and uncommon tiers. Even more relics will be following soon.

For minions, we've added a 3rd combine tier to the common (2-star) minions, same as the basic (1-star) minions already have. This should really help get some extra mileage out of those minions you pick up at the start of the game, so they can be combined into something even more powerful rather than just getting shoved to the back or stuck next to a Vamp. I know that's not exactly new minions, but we're saving those for something special.

Our next content update will introduce a full new clan, The Exiled:



The clan is still a work in-progress, but they will be taking a new direction for the game, with offense-focused abilities. This will not be a full attack mode however, but rather a focus on reducing the capabilities of the tower guards.

Full change list: