v1.10.1 - More of That Jazz

Hello Necromancers! Hold onto your cowls, because this is a big one! If you don't have time to read, feel free to skip to the sneak preview at the bottom.
First a note: saves created with previous versions will not be recognized in v1.10. If you want to finish a 1.9 save before updating, you can access the old version in the betas labeled "v1.9".
It's been about 2 weeks since release, and the feedback has been absolutely amazing! I've been reading every single review, playthrough video, discussion post, and discord message that I can, and furiously scribbling in my trusty notepad. I then burn those notes, say an incantation, and line after line of c# code starts to fill my screen. Or maybe I just drink a lot of coffee and start typing, it's hard to remember.
A number of balance issues have been addressed. The map generator has bene tweaked significantly to reduce run-ending bottlenecks. They can still happen, but should at least be only smaller portions of the amp rather than multiple screen-spanning hallways that have to be repeated each wave. In particular, the Lava and Maze levels will now have multiple possible paths to the exits instead of a single "solution" to the maze. A number of minions have been tweaked or changed significantly, especially in The Damned clan (who was widely considered to be the weakest at higher difficulties).
Most of all though, people asked for more. More gems, more relics, more minions. Your wish is my command, as they say, so let's start with the gems.
There are now 42 gems total, mostly expanding on the trade-off style of gems, where they buff one or more stats significantly at the expense of a debuff elsewhere, but also included are 7 new gems with unique special abilities. Jet and Amber will help you control aggro on your minions, and the 5 new Legendary gems can add brand new abilities to any minion.
You'll find 6 new relics, all of which are unlocked from the start and mostly fill in the common and uncommon tiers. Even more relics will be following soon.
For minions, we've added a 3rd combine tier to the common (2-star) minions, same as the basic (1-star) minions already have. This should really help get some extra mileage out of those minions you pick up at the start of the game, so they can be combined into something even more powerful rather than just getting shoved to the back or stuck next to a Vamp. I know that's not exactly new minions, but we're saving those for something special.
Our next content update will introduce a full new clan, The Exiled:
The clan is still a work in-progress, but they will be taking a new direction for the game, with offense-focused abilities. This will not be a full attack mode however, but rather a focus on reducing the capabilities of the tower guards.
Full change list:
- Replaced save/load function with a more robust system that should fix game locks and crashes
- Fix Avarice description wrapping
- Progress bars go all the way to end
- Starting clan selection tooltip is more clear
- Card names change when language changes
- Permadeath Coffin now adds Stitch
- Permadeath Lantern now adds Riff
- Permadeath Bub now adds Stitch
- Minion stat bonuses now show in the deck panel on win
- Fix Delay tooltip on spells, actually fix the win screen stat bonuses (and fix on lose screen too)
- Sort cards properly in new unlocks display
- Remove chips from chests in last 2 levels
- Show rarer cards slightly later
- Reduce base scores on easier difficulties but increase bonus scores for clean sweep and perfect survival
- Lock UI controls when the level/wave complete panel is shown
- Properly remove combine icons on store page after combining a card
- Show X/Y for minions survived
- Slightly reduce coin spawns on later levels
- Slightly reduce coin rewards in chests
- Specify "Small" shield in text for Infinity shield and Verve elixir
- Key bonus levels have even more keys
- Fix store errors
- Chest rewards always have at least 2 coins
- Show map on-screen for top levels if tips disabled
- Tweaked map gen for more distinct map types (crypt has more defined rooms, cave hos tiny chambers, maze has a horizontal bias, lava unchanged)
- Improved scroll buttons disabled visibility
- Buff doc & chomp
- More map get tweaks: lava now has open sides and maze has random wall sections punched through to create more options
- New Gems!
- Added Opals
- Rare & Legendary cards are more rare
- Adds new tier 3 minions for 2-stars
- Fixed issues with feathers and potions and sound
- Reduced duration of speed potions
- Doc gets Cultist's ability
- Cultist now spawns imps each level
- Scott now gives bonus coins each level
- Increased projectile speeds slightly
- Fixes a bug when starting a new game with advanced start after being scrolled down to the end of the minions page in a previous game
- Fixes Sentry and spells allowing negative delay
- Fixes an exploit with duping minions
- Kobold buff
- Remove advanced start free rerolls
- Buff enchiridion
- Add more resolution options
- New relics: Hero's Helm, Coward's Boots, Rancor Shield, Dried Clover, Shroom of Us, Lock Pendant. Bogle less ally healing
- Don't spawn items near entrance/exit
