Tear of Titans update for 2 March 2023

Patch 1.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased attack speed of several bosses based on player feedback.
  • Adjusted jumping height of several bosses based on player feedback.
  • Added additional Telegraphs to warn players of certain boss attacks.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to respawn outside the map on rare occasions.

