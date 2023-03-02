- Increased attack speed of several bosses based on player feedback.
- Adjusted jumping height of several bosses based on player feedback.
- Added additional Telegraphs to warn players of certain boss attacks.
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to respawn outside the map on rare occasions.
Tear of Titans update for 2 March 2023
Patch 1.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
