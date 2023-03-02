Update 0.9.1.4 brings performance improvements for projectiles, scaling collect speed of light fragments, improved melee construct attacks a new leaderboard rank frame and further improvements to the game.

New Range Projectiles

Reworked the most performance hungry projectiles (light staff, phoenix staff, dark staff, focus and ice staff) and recreated those effects from scratch to have a very low performance impact while still keeping visuals as good as possible.

Improvements

Added new visual frame to your leaderboard rank.

Improved basement trap animation

Melee constructs now have increased attack range and longer attack period that should make it easier for them to hit enemies.

Characters can now also be unlocked when you defeat the endboss on a map tier higher than the required tier.

Collect speed of light fragments now scales with your movement speed so that you cant outrun the attracted light fragments.

Bugfixes

Fixed wrong skill description for bursting skills.

If you encounter any bugs or issues please let us know. The best way to engage in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our discord:

Join our official discord!