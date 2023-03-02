Patch Notes: V21.4

I made dis.
Patch Notes: Version 21.4
- Friend/Password battles! Create a key, then destroy your friends! Cloning gel for everyone!
- The mission auto-fill button is now green. Green is the color of trees and grass, neither of which are found in space.
- Story battles have intros and end cutscenes. Of course, you have to defeat them (mwa ha ha). Sorry, not sorry.
- The lawyers insisted on confirmation dialog boxes for gem purchases. We recycled the lawyers, but then realized they were right, so we built it.
- Watching boosts past the cap no longer resets your boost. There is no "minus world" in space. Nice try, Mario.
- Ace Pilot (Sir Archibald) has been reduced from 3 damage to 2. Archibald is getting old. And slow. And old.
- Frantic Orders (Lilith) has been reduced from 5 drones to 4. Lilith switched to decaf, and is slightly less angsty. Slightly.
Signed,
Merge Conflict (dev)
