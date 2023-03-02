 Skip to content

Space Game: Star We There Yet? update for 2 March 2023

Patch Notes: V21.4

Patch Notes: V21.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I made dis.

Patch Notes: Version 21.4

  • Friend/Password battles! Create a key, then destroy your friends! Cloning gel for everyone!
  • The mission auto-fill button is now green. Green is the color of trees and grass, neither of which are found in space.
  • Story battles have intros and end cutscenes. Of course, you have to defeat them (mwa ha ha). Sorry, not sorry.
  • The lawyers insisted on confirmation dialog boxes for gem purchases. We recycled the lawyers, but then realized they were right, so we built it.
  • Watching boosts past the cap no longer resets your boost. There is no "minus world" in space. Nice try, Mario.
  • Ace Pilot (Sir Archibald) has been reduced from 3 damage to 2. Archibald is getting old. And slow. And old.
  • Frantic Orders (Lilith) has been reduced from 5 drones to 4. Lilith switched to decaf, and is slightly less angsty. Slightly.

Signed,
Merge Conflict (dev)

