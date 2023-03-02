Launch Patch 1.1.0

Hopefully the last patch before launch, he typed knowing full well it wasn't going to be.
New Content:
new item: Goblin Mead (legendary)
new item: Shovel (Epic)
new item: Molotov Orc (Epic)
new item: Crusader's Sigil (Legendary)
new item: Reinforcing Plates (Epic)
new item: Cookbook (Rare)
new item: Skewer (Uncommon)
new item: Nice Guy Cape (Rare)
new item: Scroll of Experience (Rare)
new item: Gobbo Coins (Legendary)
Balance:
Slightly lowered Pocket Ballista damage again
Daninyo's speed to damage conversion increased
Daninyo's Speed modifier decreased
Malika's Health lowered significantly
Blaze's Health lowered significantly
Flint's Health lowered
Fixes & Others:
All tooltips now show percentages where applicable
Treeman now always drops a chest (unless you have insanely low luck)
Bob's spawning animation (from the Preordered Grave item) fixed
