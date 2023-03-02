 Skip to content

The Castle Burns! update for 2 March 2023

Launch Patch 1.1.0

Launch Patch 1.1.0 · Build 10677545

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hopefully the last patch before launch, he typed knowing full well it wasn't going to be.

New Content:

  • new item: Goblin Mead (legendary)

  • new item: Shovel (Epic)

  • new item: Molotov Orc (Epic)

  • new item: Crusader's Sigil (Legendary)

  • new item: Reinforcing Plates (Epic)

  • new item: Cookbook (Rare)

  • new item: Skewer (Uncommon)

  • new item: Nice Guy Cape (Rare)

  • new item: Scroll of Experience (Rare)

  • new item: Gobbo Coins (Legendary)

Balance:

  • Slightly lowered Pocket Ballista damage again

  • Daninyo's speed to damage conversion increased

  • Daninyo's Speed modifier decreased

  • Malika's Health lowered significantly

  • Blaze's Health lowered significantly

  • Flint's Health lowered

Fixes & Others:

  • All tooltips now show percentages where applicable

  • Treeman now always drops a chest (unless you have insanely low luck)

  • Bob's spawning animation (from the Preordered Grave item) fixed

