 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Syntherapy update for 2 March 2023

Version 1.1.86 released for all platforms

Share · View all patches · Build 10677409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.1.86 has been released to all platforms!

The previous version featured a bug during the 'mantra' sequence in session 2. That has now been fixed.

More importantly, 1.1.86 is now available for all versions, including Macs! Going forward, all updates will ship out to all platforms at the same time now that we have a consistent method to compile builds on Apple systems.

With that issue resolved, we're aiming to begin development on some more ambitious updates to Syntherapy that will add more content to the game. We'll have more information on the content of that update available in the coming weeks!

Changed files in this update

Syntherapy - Mac Depot 1077472
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link