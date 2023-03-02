Version 1.1.86 released for all platforms

Update 1.1.86 has been released to all platforms!

The previous version featured a bug during the 'mantra' sequence in session 2. That has now been fixed.

More importantly, 1.1.86 is now available for all versions, including Macs! Going forward, all updates will ship out to all platforms at the same time now that we have a consistent method to compile builds on Apple systems.

With that issue resolved, we're aiming to begin development on some more ambitious updates to Syntherapy that will add more content to the game. We'll have more information on the content of that update available in the coming weeks!