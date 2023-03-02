Patch 1.50 has a lot of new stuff:

Biomes

Each of the 7 available town slots is assigned to a specific biome (Plains, River, Jungle, Snow, Magic, Mountain, and Desert). Each Biome has various modifiers that affect resource capacity, cultivation & prospecting productivity, and potentially also unique resources (Cactus Fruit in Desert and Dragonfruit in Jungle)

Improved Trading

Trading system has been overhauled. Now all towns can trade back and forth with a global market. The price the item receives is based on supply and demand - If most towns are buying an item and none are selling it, then the price will go up. If most towns are selling an item and none are buying, the price will go down. Maximize your trading efficiency by balancing imports and exports across all your towns. This is especially true for towns in certain biomes that have a lot or a little of specific resources.

Concurrent Town Simulations

Instead of other towns acting idle while in another town, all simulations run simultaneously. This means the inter-town trading occurs in real time.

Misc Fixes and Improvements