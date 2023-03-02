Puppet Master: The Game Hotfix OPEN BETA 0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10677374 · Last edited 2 March 2023 – 19:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Toulon’s Journals

Bot Changes

Increased Kick cooldown from 8 to 10 seconds

Increased Smack cooldown from 5 to 7 seconds

Decreased Kick ragdoll time from 6 to 3 seconds

Decreased Smack ragdoll time from 4 to 1.5 seconds

Decreased Kick damage 5 to 1

Decreased Smack damage time from 4 to 1

Decreased Health from 60 to 45

Decreased Health regeneration speed from 8 to 5

Totems

Decrease the spawn rate

Improved their waypoints

Doors

Increased Door Close interaction time for Humans from 0.2 to 0.5 seconds. (Temporary until we can add a door cooldown system.)

Region screen was moved to the Multiplayer menu.

Progression

Apologies for the low XP rewards, we wanted to prevent farming exploits from messing up our economy. Here some XP love from the October Games Devs

Increased XP gained when Downing a human from 5 to 15

Increased XP gained when Killing a Puppet from 5 to 15

Increased XP gained when collecting Artifacts in Thief mode from 30 to 65

Weapon Skins no longer need to be unlocked in order.

Renamed Pinhead Skin to “Movie Edition”

Menus

Fixed a few spelling errors

Minor Layout cleanup

Updated Emote displays

Turned off music in streamer safe mode (Temporary until we add music volume slider)

Thank you for all the great feedback yesterday, keep it coming!