Puppet Master: The Game Hotfix OPEN BETA 0.7.1

Toulon’s Journals
Bot Changes
Increased Kick cooldown from 8 to 10 seconds
Increased Smack cooldown from 5 to 7 seconds
Decreased Kick ragdoll time from 6 to 3 seconds
Decreased Smack ragdoll time from 4 to 1.5 seconds
Decreased Kick damage 5 to 1
Decreased Smack damage time from 4 to 1
Decreased Health from 60 to 45
Decreased Health regeneration speed from 8 to 5
Totems
Decrease the spawn rate
Improved their waypoints
Doors
Increased Door Close interaction time for Humans from 0.2 to 0.5 seconds. (Temporary until we can add a door cooldown system.)
Region Settings Update
Region screen was moved to the Multiplayer menu.
Progression
Apologies for the low XP rewards, we wanted to prevent farming exploits from messing up our economy. Here some XP love from the October Games Devs
Increased XP gained when Downing a human from 5 to 15
Increased XP gained when Killing a Puppet from 5 to 15
Increased XP gained when collecting Artifacts in Thief mode from 30 to 65
Weapon Skins no longer need to be unlocked in order.
Renamed Pinhead Skin to “Movie Edition”
Menus
Fixed a few spelling errors
Minor Layout cleanup
Updated Emote displays
Turned off music in streamer safe mode (Temporary until we add music volume slider)
Thank you for all the great feedback yesterday, keep it coming!
