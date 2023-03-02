 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puppet Master: The Game update for 2 March 2023

Puppet Master: The Game Hotfix OPEN BETA 0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10677374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Toulon’s Journals

Bot Changes
Increased Kick cooldown from 8 to 10 seconds
Increased Smack cooldown from 5 to 7 seconds

Decreased Kick ragdoll time from 6 to 3 seconds
Decreased Smack ragdoll time from 4 to 1.5 seconds

Decreased Kick damage 5 to 1
Decreased Smack damage time from 4 to 1

Decreased Health from 60 to 45
Decreased Health regeneration speed from 8 to 5

Totems
Decrease the spawn rate
Improved their waypoints

Doors

Increased Door Close interaction time for Humans from 0.2 to 0.5 seconds. (Temporary until we can add a door cooldown system.)

Region Settings Update

Region screen was moved to the Multiplayer menu.

Progression

Apologies for the low XP rewards, we wanted to prevent farming exploits from messing up our economy. Here some XP love from the October Games Devs

Increased XP gained when Downing a human from 5 to 15
Increased XP gained when Killing a Puppet from 5 to 15
Increased XP gained when collecting Artifacts in Thief mode from 30 to 65

Weapon Skins no longer need to be unlocked in order.
Renamed Pinhead Skin to “Movie Edition”

Fixed a few spelling errors
Minor Layout cleanup
Updated Emote displays
Turned off music in streamer safe mode (Temporary until we add music volume slider)

Thank you for all the great feedback yesterday, keep it coming!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1757611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link