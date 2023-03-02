Hot Patch 2/2/23

Been trying to figure the reported performance issues. This is a strange one because the metrics say its running fine but feels off. A bit of guesswork here so I suspect it has something to do with the physics settings applied the other day. I am reverting those to see if that helps.

fixed missing buttons when trying to add cards to a new deck or after switching decks

fixed ship unlocks not using the right price

reverted physics settings

added internal fps counter

