Hot Patch 2/2/23

Been trying to figure the reported performance issues. This is a strange one because the metrics say its running fine but feels off. A bit of guesswork here so I suspect it has something to do with the physics settings applied the other day. I am reverting those to see if that helps.
- fixed missing buttons when trying to add cards to a new deck or after switching decks
- fixed ship unlocks not using the right price
- reverted physics settings
- added internal fps counter
Find me in the discord if you need to talk directly! https://discord.gg/PRgnFgCNXf
Changed files in this update