 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Survivor update for 2 March 2023

Hot Patch 2/2/23

Share · View all patches · Build 10677370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Been trying to figure the reported performance issues. This is a strange one because the metrics say its running fine but feels off. A bit of guesswork here so I suspect it has something to do with the physics settings applied the other day. I am reverting those to see if that helps.

  • fixed missing buttons when trying to add cards to a new deck or after switching decks
  • fixed ship unlocks not using the right price
  • reverted physics settings
  • added internal fps counter

Find me in the discord if you need to talk directly! https://discord.gg/PRgnFgCNXf

Changed files in this update

Depot 2060751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link