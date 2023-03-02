New sound effects, sprites and changes for summons

Version 0.810

🎯 [UI] Updated the sprites of some enemies in Act 1.

🎯 [Sound] Many new weapon sound effects have been added.

🎯 [Misc] Summons now follow directions given by Targeting Systems better.

🎯 [Misc] Summons can now spawn below large ships, instead of at its edges. This reduces the issue of summons spawning out-of-bounds when using really large ships in dungeon maps.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug with several Continuum Transmuter recipes that was introduced by a patch a few weeks ago.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug that could cause some entities to turn invisible when being loaded from a previously unloaded sector.