Nienix update for 2 March 2023

New sound effects, sprites and changes for summons

2 March 2023

Version 0.810

🎯 [UI] Updated the sprites of some enemies in Act 1.
🎯 [Sound] Many new weapon sound effects have been added.
🎯 [Misc] Summons now follow directions given by Targeting Systems better.
🎯 [Misc] Summons can now spawn below large ships, instead of at its edges. This reduces the issue of summons spawning out-of-bounds when using really large ships in dungeon maps.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug with several Continuum Transmuter recipes that was introduced by a patch a few weeks ago.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug that could cause some entities to turn invisible when being loaded from a previously unloaded sector.

