The game is officially launched!

Hello everyone,

After a lot of testing and a lot of work, we give you Escape First Alchemist!

Please keep in mind that we've had some trouble with some achievements and will be fixing them by tomorrow. Also, please note that translations to multiple languages are on the way and should be available in the next few days.

Other than that, have fun making potions and solving riddles and please leave us your feedback here or on our Discord server!

Thank you!