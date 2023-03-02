 Skip to content

Scarlet Hollow update for 2 March 2023

3/2 Patch Notes

Fixed a backlog of minor spelling errors.

Finished remaining issues with restoring a handful of accidentally cut dialogue options.

Switch a menu option to hug Reese to have the (Explore) tag.

